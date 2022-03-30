 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beverly Shores Depot Museum and Art Gallery seeks submissions for exhibit

Beverly Shores Depot Museum and Art Gallery seeks submissions for 5x5 exhibit

The Beverly Shores Depot Museum and Art Gallery is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Beverly Shores Depot Museum and Art Gallery is putting out a call for artists for its annual 5x5 fundraiser.

The exhibition featuring 5" x 5" artworks had taken place online only for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will again take place at the historic working train station at 525 S. Broadway near the Indiana Dunes National Park from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 13.

It also will concurrently take place online until June 2.

Artists donate 5" x 5" pieces of artwork that are hung at the gallery and displayed on The Depot's website. They're sold for $55 each with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit Museum and Art Gallery, which use the money to support its operations.

"This year, The Depot hopes to cast a wider net, inviting artists from all across Indiana, Illinois and Michigan to donate original artwork measuring 5" x 5" and in any medium," Barbara Voris Eastman said in a press release. "Should you wish to use them, canvases and frames are available at no cost while supplies last at The Ellen Firme Gallery in Beverly Shores at 92 Route 12."

Finished works must be mailed or dropped off at the Firme gallery by May 2 at the latest.

"5x5 at The Depot draws an audience eager to support the gallery's mission with an appreciation for artistry and creativity," she said. "This year The Depot will publish a link to participating artists' websites or Instagram, leading to increased exposure for their work. The other benefit is that artists become part of The Depot community, helping support the Museum and Art Gallery, which is dedicated to showcasing working artists from the area and beyond."

For more information, including artists' guidelines, visit bsdepot.com.

