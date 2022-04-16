Beverly Shores Depot Museum and Art Gallery to host annual 5x5 fundraiser

The Beverly Shores Depot Museum and Art Gallery plans to host its annual 5x5 fundraiser in person again this year.

The annual exhibition featuring 5" x 5" artworks took place online only for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For its fifth anniversary, it will again be held at the historic working train station at 525 S. Broadway near the Indiana Dunes National Park from 5 to 7 p.m. May 13.

"The 5 x 5 allows art lovers to purchase an original piece of art for only $55 and is The Depot’s biggest and most exciting fundraiser of the year," the Beverly Shores Depot Museum said in a press release. "Artists donate a 5” x 5” work of art to be displayed in our gallery."

People can go online and buy “5x5 Claim Sticker” to buy stickers they can affix to the art they want to buy. Doors open at 5 p.m. on May 13 and stickers bought in advance can be picked up at 3 p.m. that day.

People are encouraged to show up early to pick from the widest selection of art. The remaining unclaimed artworks also will be available only through June 2.

"New this year, we will also offer the 5x5 online at 8 p.m. after our in-person event closes," the Depot said in a press release. "So even if you can’t attend in person, you’ll still be able to buy a 5x5 original artwork at bsdepot.com until the show closes June 2."

The Depot Gallery and Gift Shop features exhibits on local subjects like mid-century architecture, native culture and the erosion that's beset the Lake Michigan shoreline. It also showcases the work of local artists, including glassware, jewelry, paintings, textile, paper making and sculpture.

"The Depot Museum and Art Gallery is a true gem for all of Northwest Indiana," the museum said in a press release. "Nestled into the Indiana Dunes National Park in Beverly Shores, where one can hike, bike, and beach, the Depot is housed in a restored historic 1929 Mediterranean Revival Style train station designed by Arthur U. Gerber in the Insull Spanish architecture style, one of only 2 remaining examples used for station houses along the electric railroad lines."

Starting May 13, the museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays and from 5 to 7 p.m. on the Second Fridays of the month.

For more information, visit bsdepot.com or email sales@bsdepot.com

