Beverly Shores Depot Museum and Art Gallery to host holiday show and sale

Think outside the big box when doing your holiday shopping.

The Beverly Shores Depot Museum and Art Gallery will be selling the wares of local artists and artisans at a pop-up holiday show and sale later this month.

The pop-up will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.

"Get a jump on your holiday shopping with one-of-a-kind gifts made by local artisans including a wide selection of hand-woven scarves and hats, table runners, beautiful wood bowls and candlesticks, ceramics, stunning glass art objects, handmade paper journals and boxes, books, jewelry and paintings," the Depot Museum and Art Gallery said in a press release.

Santa will visit with kids from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. Carolers will spread holiday cheer from 2 to 3 p.m. that day.

The pop-up art show and sale will take place at the museum and art gallery in a vintage but still working South Shore train station at 525 S Broadway. It's located at the entrance off Dunes Highway to the town of Beverly Shores.