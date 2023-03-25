The Beverly Shores Depot Museum & Art Gallery reopens after a winter hiatus next month.

The museum and gallery in a historic working South Shore Line train station at 525 S. Broadway in Beverly Shores will open a month earlier than normal in April.

For the first time, it will feature the work of a student, Marquette High School senior Lydia Lemmons.

“The variety of emotions expressed as well as the images she creates to surround them are very creative, particularly for a young artist,” said the Depot's new curator Meg Bero says. “You often see students copying magazine images. They may have the skill to do so perfectly, but the composition has already been created. Lydia imagines these faces and their expressions and creates the composition, choosing colors and unique backgrounds, which complement and accentuate the expressions.”

The museum will concurrently display her portraits and the “Celebrating Our Depot” exhibit. It will feature photos depicting the construction, history and renovation of the historic Beverly Shores Depot, as well as other train depots that architect Arthur Gerber designed.

He designed other stations along Chicago’s North Shore and the South Shore Line in Northwest Indiana but a former Highland Park station and the Beverly Shores depot are the only two remaining. The 1929 station at the entrance to Beverly Shores was in the Spanish Mission style that original Beverly Shores developer Frederick H. Bartlett preferred.

It was slated for demolition in 1988 but local residents, Save the Dunes, NIPSCO and the Indiana Dunes National Park superintendent banded together to save the building. The town raised $500,000 for its renovation and it reopened in 1998.

The exhibits open with a reception from 5-7 p.m. on April 14. They are free and open to the public.

The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays from April to October.

For more informaiton, visit bsdepot.com.