Beyond the Beach Music Fest to rock Washington Park

The Beyond the Beach Music Fest will give people the chance to rock out on the scenic shore of Lake Michigan.

The all-day music festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Washington Park in Michigan City. It will feature music from The SteepwaterBand, Mr Blotto, Rumpke Mountain Boys, Chester Brown and Funkinetic.

The bands will perform at the Guy Foreman Amphitheatre at 115 Lake Shore Drive on the lakefront.

The Steepwater Band is a critically acclaimed rock and roll act that's been compared to the 1970s Rolling Stones, The Black Keys, Ben Harper and Jack White. It tours internationally with recent stops in London, Manchester, Summerfest in Milwaukee and Northwood Falls in St. John.

Mr. Blotto is "Chicago's original jam band" that routinely plays festivals and venues across Chicagoland. The Rumpke Mountain Boys are a string quartet that consists of acoustic guitar, mandolin, upright bass and banjo while performing "an emotion filled musical stream of consciousness with no setlist, minimal structure and intuitive improvisational flow."

Chester Brown is a jam band from Chesterton that combines rock, funk, country, blues, jazz and R&B while playing more than 1,400 shows over the past decade. Funkinetic mixes funk, rock and "vibe grooves."

In addition to jamming and rocking out, attendees can nosh on cuisine from local food trucks and imbibe local craft beers and wines "while enjoying the beautiful Washington Park Beach." People can bring lawn chairs or blankets to stake out a spot on the beach.

There's also a kids zone for the little ones. It's an all-ages event that's free to children under 12.

Tickets range from $50 to $125. VIP tickets cost $125 and include a dedicated seat, premium drinks at a dedicated bar, complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a shaded area.

Tickets are being sold in advance and may or may not be available at the door, depending on availability.

For more information, visit beyondthebeachmusicfest.com.