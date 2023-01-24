Big Barn Beer Fest will pour more than 100 craft beers from the Region and beyond.

The beer festival will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at County Line Orchard at 200 S. County Line Road in Hobart.

Attendees can enjoy live music, a food buffet and an "unlimited sampling of over 100 of The Region’s best craft brews."

Proceeds benefit the NWI Food Council, a nonprofit that works to ensure no one in Northwest Indiana goes hungry. People are encouraged to bring in non-perishable food items to donate.

In past years, participating breweries have included Fountain Square Brewing Co., Evil Czech Brewery and Public House, Goose Island, Breckenridge Brewery, Virtue Cider, Destihl Brewery, One Trick Pony Brewery, Tapistry Brewing, Saugatuck Brewing Company, Summit Brewing Company, 18th Street Brewery, The Devil's Trumpet Brewing Co., New Oberpfalz Brewing, Four Fathers Brewing, Hunter's Brewing, Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co., Daredevil Brewing Co, New Belgium Brewing, Black Dragon Brewery, Blue Moon Brewing Company, Greenbush Brewing Co., Bell's Brewery, Perrin Brewing Company, Aftermath Cidery & Winery, Running Vines Winery and Wildrose Brewing Company.

The long-running event also has poured beers from Founders Brewing Co., People's Brewing Company, Short's Brewing Company, Two Brothers Brewing Company, Lafayette Brewing Company, Rivertown Brewery and Barrel House, Saint John Malt Brothers Brewing, Upland Brewing Company, Byway Brewing Company, Dark Horse Brewing Co., Lagunitas Chicago TapRoom & Beer Sanctuary, Vander Mill, Windmill Brewing, Misbeehavin' Meads, Crown Brewing, Veteran Beer Company and Elysian Brewing.

Tickets are $60 for general admission and $25 for designated drivers.

For more information or tickets, visit countylineorchard.com.