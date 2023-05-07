In the old days, the circus came to town once a year or so but at Circus World in Baraboo, Wisconsin, it’s circus time every day year round.

Comprising 64 acres, Circus World is a homage to the past, preserving the history of the time when circuses brought excitement and wonder to communities throughout America. Consider it a circus on steroids because everything that was great is magnified by its extensive collection of memorabilia, artifacts and buildings of not just one but many of the circuses that once entertained America.

Baraboo, known as the “Circus City” because the circuses that once wintered here, was where five brothers with the last name of Rungling Americanized their name and founded Ringling Bros. Circus in 1884.

They weren’t the first.

Wisconsin was once home to 60 circuses in 30 different towns starting with the Mabie Circus in the 1840s. It was in Delavan in 1871 that P. T. Barnum started the Grand Traveling Museum, Menagerie, Caravan & Hippodrome, now more famously known as P.T. Barnum’s Greatest Show on Earth.

There are still circuses—Ringling Bros. is going on the road again this summer—but their heyday was back before big screen televisions, streaming, iPads and all the other options we have for amusement didn’t exist.

A visit to Circus World makes it easy to see why circuses were so compelling. They were an extravaganza of brilliant costumes, highly choreographed acts, trained animals, funny clowns and so much more.

Situated at the National Landmark Site of the original Ringling Bros. Circus winter quarters on Water Street on the banks of the Baraboo River, Circus World is home to 30 of the country’s largest and oldest group of circus structures in the United States. But that’s not all. Among the sights are also the original Ringling Bros. Circus Train complex, more than 260 authentic wood-carved and brightly painted original wagons and vehicles once used by American, English and Irish circuses, and one of the largest collections of circus posters in the world—more than 9,000 individual posters in all.

For those who have never been to a circus and for those who want to experience a big show again, here’s your chance. This summer, Circus World’s Big Top is presenting “Go West,” an extravaganza featuring acrobats, aerialists, llamas, horses and clowns. Also in the show, for their last season before retirement, are the performing elephants.

When visiting be sure to take a guided tour of the astoundingly ornate circus wagons that starts outside the Deppe Wagon Pavilion and the C. P. Fox Wagon Restoration Center. The Cookhouse Grill is the place to grab a bite to eat and be sure to browse the gift shop for souvenirs.

For those who want to dive deep into circus history, there’s the Robert L. Parkinson Library & Research Center. Touted as the “World’s Source for American Circus History,” is an amazing collection covering the history of circuses in America starting in 1793. Included reference material are photos, posters and manuscripts on approximately 2,800 American circuses (who knew there were so many?) as well as a file with more than 300,000 names of circus performers and employees.

All this might not have been without the determination to keep circus history alive.

For 34 years, Ringling Bros. Circus wintered in Baraboo until someone figured out that Florida was a warmer place to stay. But the connection always remained and when the glory days of circuses arriving in towns by railroad started coming to an end, a group of people worked together to preserve its history. Circus World opened in 1959 but it was a lot less than it is now. There was less than an acre of land and just six circus wagons. Consider that now they have one of the largest collections around, it’s obvious they’ve come along way. Getting to this point meant hunting for artifacts and old structures, many of them abandoned and decaying in the U.S. and Europe and bringing them back to Baraboo where they were painstakingly restored.

Beyond Circus World, there’s much more in Baraboo to experience.

Here are some suggestions:

Take a tour or spend the night at the 20,000-square-foot AL. Ringling Mansion. Built in 1902, the elaborate Romanesque Revival-style home features sumptuous hand-carved woodwork, elaborate murals, Tiffany glass and hand-decorated ceilings and the AL. Ringling Brewing Company in back. Their “The Ringling Family Original” brew is made from an old recipe discovered in a box beneath a floorboard during the restoration of the mansion.

Designed in the style of French opera houses, the Al. Ringling Theatre opened its doors in 1915. Beautifully restored, it’s located in the historic downtown. Tours are available.

Driftless Glen in Baraboo is a distillery and restaurant with a 10,000-pound, 44-foot tall column still that produces award-winning spirits. If you’re wondering about the name, driftless refers to this unglaciated region with its valleys, steep hills and peat bogs that make for good whiskey distillation.

Downtown Baraboo has more than 160 shops and restaurants to explore.

Kayak or canoe on the Baraboo River, a tributary of the Wisconsin River and the longest mainstream restored free-flowing river in America.

Visit Devil’s Lake State Park known for its panoramic views from atop 500-foot high quartzite bluffs overlooking the 360-acre Devil’s Lake.