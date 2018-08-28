It was 115 years ago that William Harley and brothers Walter and Arthur Davidson built their first motorcycle in Milwaukee.
A museum dedicated to the brand and the beloved mode of transportation opened in 2008 after a snazzy groundbreaking ceremony where, rather than poke a shovel in the soil, legendary dirt-track rider, Scott Parker, shifted the first piece of earth with a burnout of a XL883R Sportster.
This year is a big year for the company as well as the Harley-Davidson Museum, which is celebrating 10 years of the 20-acre campus that gives a great overview of the evolution of the company in a spectacular way.
The museum offers a chronological look at Harley-Davidson through themed galleries and an extensive collection along with rare documents and original one-of-a-kind artifacts.
“The museum not only tells the story of Harley-Davidson, it’s (also) where our history, heritage and passion come to life. The freedom, pride and camaraderie of Harley-Davidson riders are always on display here,” said Bill Davidson, vice president of the Harley-Davidson Museum and great-grandson of company founder William A. Davidson.
Among the highlights of the collection are the oldest Harley-Davidson in existence with Serial No. 1, a replica board track, a movie sampling of Hollywood’s best motorcycle moments and inspiring stories from those who have ridden and owned the motorcycles.
The curatorial staff updates and changes out exhibit items often so that visitors can find something new each time they walk through the museum. There are plans to soon add a 115th anniversary motorcycle to the museum displays.
“Again and again, our visitors walk away a bit surprised. Number one, they are fascinated to learn that Harley-Davidson was on hand at many turning points in U.S. and world history. Secondly, many of our non-riders — which make up the bulk of our visitors — are impressed that the museum still speaks to them, even if they haven’t experienced the thrill of being atop a Harley-Davidson,” said Tim McCormick, communications project manager.
“A visit to the Harley-Davidson Museum is an experience that will stay with you for a lifetime.”
One of the most popular sections of the museum is The Gallery, where there are a number of motorcycles to touch, sit on and get a perfect photo to remember the visit.
The museum campus is a hub of activity 363 days a year with a calendar full of fun events. On Saturdays, the museum restaurant, Motor, features an all-you-can-eat BBQ special with live blues music. On Thursdays from mid-May to late-September, there is a Bike Night Concert Series. On Fridays, there’s a fish fry with beer samplings. Other events have included custom bike shows, a vintage motorcycle rally, free admission days (Father’s Day and Mother’s Day, Veterans Day weekend), Harley rides and beer fests.
The Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration in Milwaukee takes place Aug. 29-Sept. 2. For more info on all the events, visit harley-davidson.com.