Bike fans can still register for Ride and Rail Tour

Individuals who enjoy outdoor activities may want to join in a special event this month.

The Ride and Rail Tour will kick off at 9 a.m. July 25 in Whiting. Tom Dabertin, event organizer and vice president of United Citizens Association (UCA), said this is the third annual event of its kind. In addition to UCA being a presenter of the ride, other presenters include the Hammond Port Authority, city of Hammond, Region Signs and The Hoosier Theater.

The Ride and Rail Tour leaves from downtown Whiting and goes to downtown Chicago. Riders will then board the South Shore Line for the return back to Hammond's South Shore station and then a short bike ride back to Whiting.

Bikers can expect a 20-mile ride to the downtown Chicago Millennium Station. Riders will follow the lakefront trails which include the Whiting Lakefront trail, Hammond Lakefront trail, and after riding through Chicago's Calumet Park, the Chicago Lakefront trail.

The ride, Dabertin said, takes about two hours, done at a leisurely pace. Participants are expected to be back to downtown Whiting between 1:15 and 1:30 p.m.

The movie 'Breaking Away' will be shown at 2:30 p.m. at The Hoosier Theater after the ride.