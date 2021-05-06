Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish in 'Here Today'

A sleepy and aimless stab at something earnestly “feel-good," “Here Today" is a wasted pairing of Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish that juggles dementia, grief and family squabbles about as adeptly as a daytime soap.

“Here Today,” which opens in theaters Friday, is genial and gentle enough to make it mildly restive. It is, in scenes around leafy Brooklyn Heights, at least leisurely. The film, written by Alan Zweibel and Crystal and based on a short story by Zweibel, is Crystal's first time directing in 20 years — since the Roger Maris HBO film “61(asterisk)." That, a Yankee story, was more in Crystal's wheelhouse. The tones here, though, are more ambitious and out of reach for the limp “Here Today.”

Crystal plays Charlie Burnz, a celebrated comedy writer who remains on staff as a kind of sage veteran at “This Just In,” a sketch series styled after “Saturday Night Live." He still knows comedy, but the scenes at the show, both writing and performing sketches, are curiously lacking any humor. Here, in “This Just In,” is an “SNL” approximation that rivals Aaron Sorkin's “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” in unfunniness.