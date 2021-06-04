 Skip to main content
'Birds of the Great Marsh' exhibit flitting in to The Depot Museum and Art Gallery
Kristina Knowski's work is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The "Birds of the Great Marsh" exhibit will soon alight on The Depot Museum and Art Gallery in Beverly Shores.

Birder Kristina Knowski's watercolor paintings of birds will be displayed at the museum in the Beverly Shores Train Station at 525 S. Broadway. The free exhibit opens on June 11.

"Kristina is a watercolorist depicting primarily avifauna and is best known for her portfolio of extinct bird species," The Depot Museum said in a press release. "The natural world is her inspiration, drawing from the existing beauty of our environment. As an avid birder, Kristina prefers to work from life and spends most of her time sketching and researching species in the field. In working with extinct species, she visits the Bird Collections of the Field Museum and Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum to study from skins. She enjoys using observation, anatomical references, and specimens to examine these species with an acute attention to detail. By exploring these birds in both life and in death, she hopes to bring a remembrance and sense of dignity to these lost species."

She was valedictorian of the American Academy of Art in Chicago who has exhibited widely in Chicago and neighboring states, including a solo show at Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the Passenger Pigeon's extinction.

Her solo exhibit in Beverly Shores features the birds of the Great Marsh, a unique habitat and key refuge in the Indiana Dunes. Knowski paints birds like Marsh Wrens and Sandhill Cranes, full-size to capture all their characteristics.

"All works are watercolor on paper. A planned composition is drawn first, followed carefully by several layers of transparent paint. The extant, or existing, bird paintings are usually more illustrational, creating an optimum version of the species similar to that of a field guide. These are made as a formal study of the bird and keeping the background minimal," The Depot Museum said in a press release. "The extinct species, on the other hand, have a more uninhibited approach. Backgrounds are intentionally loose and ambiguous, contrasting representation with abstraction. Inevitably, these paintings are designed to express strong anecdotal value and often play on the history of the bird and it’s relationship with mankind."

An opening reception will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. June 11.

The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

