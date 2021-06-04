'Birds of the Great Marsh' exhibit flitting in to The Depot Museum and Art Gallery

"Kristina is a watercolorist depicting primarily avifauna and is best known for her portfolio of extinct bird species," The Depot Museum said in a press release. "The natural world is her inspiration, drawing from the existing beauty of our environment. As an avid birder, Kristina prefers to work from life and spends most of her time sketching and researching species in the field. In working with extinct species, she visits the Bird Collections of the Field Museum and Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum to study from skins. She enjoys using observation, anatomical references, and specimens to examine these species with an acute attention to detail. By exploring these birds in both life and in death, she hopes to bring a remembrance and sense of dignity to these lost species."