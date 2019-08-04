It doesn't matter if you're Catholic or not, it's easy to relate to the family showcased in …

FYI

The Bishop's Bash and Farewell Celebration will be held Aug. 6 at U.S. Steel Yard in Gary. Mass will be said on the field by Bishop Hying at 5 p.m. Gates open again at 6 p.m. with first pitch thrown out at 6:45 p.m. Game ticket only is $10; game ticket plus three-hour BBQ is $30; game ticket plus three-hour BBQ and beer and wine is $45. The bishop bobblehead costs $20.