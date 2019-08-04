When the Gary Southshore RailCats take to the field at U.S. Steel Yard on Tuesday, it's sure to be a spirited game.
That also will be the day baseball game attendees can join in the festivities of the Bishop's Bash. The Bishop's Bash celebrates the birthday of Bishop Donald Hying, former bishop of the Diocese of Gary. Hying recently was named the fifth bishop of Madison and was installed in that role June 25.
Hying will return to Gary for the event. A special Mass, barbecue fare and the opportunity for guests to purchase a bobblehead — yes, a bobblehead — sporting the likeness of Bishop Hying will be part of the day's festivities. (Hying's actual birthday is Aug. 18).
"It'll be a great time," said Noreen Bickel, event chairwoman. "This is the third year that we've had the Bishop's birthday bash."
Bickel, who is school president/parish director of finance at St. Thomas More Church and School, said the event is a benefit for The Mercy Fund, which is part of The Catholic Foundation for Northwest Indiana.
"The Mercy Fund is one of the things Bishop Hying spearheaded," Bickel said, adding Hying believes greatly in the concept of the corporal works of mercy. He began the fund in 2016 after Pope Francis declared 2016 was to be an Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy year.
"The Bishop's Bash is one of the ways for (the diocese) to get funds into The Mercy Fund," Bickel explained. Through the Mercy Fund, various grants are given to groups and organizations in Northwest Indiana that perform acts/works of mercy.
"Bishop Hying established the Mercy Fund within the Catholic Foundation for Northwest Indiana as a conduit to provide funding for projects that embody spiritual and corporal works of mercy like providing care for the poor and marginalized, bringing hope to the hopeless and protecting those too young or too old to advocate for themselves."
The Catholic Foundation of Northwest Indiana was started in April 2008. It serves the community through service to Catholic churches, schools and organizations in Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Starke counties.
Bickel said more than 700 people attended last year's Bishop's Bash with proceeds totaling nearly $14,000. Last year, The Mercy Fund was able to award its first grants.
At the bash this year, the 2019 grant recipients will be introduced. Bickel said the bobblehead of the bishop was something the diocese thought would be a great way to fete Hying but also something that would attract bash attendees. Proceeds from the bobblehead ($20 each) also will benefit The Mercy Fund.