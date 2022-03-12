Bishop Noll band to march in South Side Irish Parade

Bishop Noll's marching band will march in the South Side Irish Parade this weekend.

The Bishop Noll Marching Warriors will participate for the fifth time in the St. Patrick's Day parade that proceeds through Chicago's South Side Beverly neighborhood.

More than 200,000 people typically watch the parade, which steps off at noon Sunday at 103rd Street and Western Avenue. Marching bands, bagpipers and floats march down south to 115th and Western in a parade that lasts around two hours.

Dating back to 1979, Chicago's South Side Irish Parade is billed as one of the largest St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the world outside of Dublin. The annual festivities include the crowning of a parade queen, a housing decorating contest to show Irish spirit and post-parade libations at local watering holes along Western Avenue.

Bishop Noll, the college preparatory school based in Hammond, has often taken part in the event. This year's grand marshal is "Thankful for Catholic Elementary School Teachers."

“It is truly a parade of the neighborhood and hard-working Southside families that we see along the parade route,” said Rocco Carioto, the Bishop Noll Institute band director. “It is just great to get out again and do these things. It makes you appreciate what you do and when you can do it when you don’t get to do these great events.”

The Bishop Noll Marching Warriors also were invited to march at the 2022 Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

For more information, visit southsideirishparade.org.

