 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bishop Noll to stage Dungeons & Dragons inspired play
urgent

Bishop Noll to stage Dungeons & Dragons inspired play

Bishop Noll Institute

Bishop Noll Institute

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

A Dungeons & Dragons-inspired play will take the stage at Bishop Noll this weekend.

The Bishop Noll Drama Club will the stage the the play "She Kills Monsters" based on the epic fantasy role-playing game at the Bishop Noll auditorium at 1519 Hoffman St. in Hammond. It's accessible through door C.

The play will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

"The Drama Club is excited to welcome back a full house," the private Catholic college preparatory high school said in a news release.  "This 'young adventurers' edition of 'She Kills Monsters' will take the audience to 1995 in Athens, Ohio. Punk rock, MTV and Blockbuster Video were all the rage and so was a tabletop role-play game known as Dungeon's & Dragons. Created in the 1980s by Gary Gygax, D&D is an improv storytelling game where you roll up character sheets and create mighty heroes to battle monsters, solve puzzles and reap rewards. This game is still played by millions across the world."

"She Kills Monsters" features performances by Adrianna Alvarez of Hammond, Marissa Casares of East Chicago, Gerardo Garcia of Hammond, Jaqueline Garcia of Hammond, Anna Gee of Chicago, Lizbeth Gonzalez of Chicago, Amy Ledezma of Chicago, Jayla Lee of Glenwood, Antoine Lewis of Hammond, Emily Lynch of Whiting, Sophia Mendez of Whiting, Jackson Montgomery of Gary Indigo Moore of Whiting, Tayden Phillips of East Chicago, Christian Picazzo of Hammond, Keira Quinlan of Chicago, Zuri Ramos of Portage, Tsi-Tsi-Ki Rangel of East Chicago Iris Romero of Merrillville, Katie Seleb of Hammond, Ruby Tolnai of Lansing, Aranza Toral-Arellano of Portage, Cara Van Til of Hammond, Ayanna Wash of Hammond, Molly Whelan of Munster, Abigail Wojtaszek of Hammond, Hailey Wojtaszek of Hammond, Alayah Woodward of East Chicago, Maisie Wragg of Lansing, and Jara Zamora of Hammond.

Audience members will be required to wear a mask during the show.

Tickets cost $10 and are available at the door.

For more information, visit bishopnoll.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Holland considering if it's 'time to move on' from Spider-Man

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts