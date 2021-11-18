Bishop Noll to stage Dungeons & Dragons inspired play

A Dungeons & Dragons-inspired play will take the stage at Bishop Noll this weekend.

The Bishop Noll Drama Club will the stage the the play "She Kills Monsters" based on the epic fantasy role-playing game at the Bishop Noll auditorium at 1519 Hoffman St. in Hammond. It's accessible through door C.

The play will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

"The Drama Club is excited to welcome back a full house," the private Catholic college preparatory high school said in a news release. "This 'young adventurers' edition of 'She Kills Monsters' will take the audience to 1995 in Athens, Ohio. Punk rock, MTV and Blockbuster Video were all the rage and so was a tabletop role-play game known as Dungeon's & Dragons. Created in the 1980s by Gary Gygax, D&D is an improv storytelling game where you roll up character sheets and create mighty heroes to battle monsters, solve puzzles and reap rewards. This game is still played by millions across the world."