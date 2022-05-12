Bishop Noll to stage 'totally tubular '80s story' for spring musical

The Bishop Noll Theater Department is roller-skating back to the roller disco era with its spring musical "Xanadu!"

Bishop Noll Institute will stage the "totally tubular '80s story" this weekend. It's a musical that follows the Greek muse Kira who descends from Mount Olympus to inspire struggling artist Sonny in Venice Beach, California to "achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time — the first roller disco."

It's a wacky comedy.

She falls in love with the mortal, which is strictly forbidden among the gods of antiquity. So her sisters swoop in to cause chaos in the parody of a cult classic movie that's full of classic 1980 songs.

The cast hails from Hammond, Whiting, Calumet City, Chicago, Gary, Glenwood, Lansing, Merrillville, St. John and South Holland.

The Bishop Noll production of "Xanadu!" stars Hailey Wojtaszek as Kira, Jackson Montgomery as Sonny Malone, Gerardo Garcia as Danny Maguire, Indigo Moore as Melpomene and Abigail Wojtaszek as Calliope.

Taylor Adams, Maisie Wragg, Amy Ledezma, Ayanna Wash, Nestor Soto, Emily Lynch, Iris Romero, Katie Seleb, Antione Lewis, Kiera Quinlan, Sophia Mendez and Adrianna Alvaraez, Lizbeth Gonzalez, Mathieu Jadrych, Lacey Stanford, Painalli Patino, Joaquin Martinez, Ceaira Robinson, Jara Zamora, Omar Lopez, Jayla Lee, Haley Duckett, Adrianna Torres-Cruz, Dianna Torres-Cruz and Cara Van Til also perform in the show.

"Xanadu!" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Bishop Noll at 1519 Hoffman St. in Hammond. Visitors can enter through Door C.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and are available at the door.

