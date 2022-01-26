'Black ABCs' exhibit coming to IUN for Black History Month

The Black ABCs, created in the 1970s to amplify Black voices in Chicago schools, will be exhibited at Indiana University Northwest for Black History Month.

The Society for Visual Education published the 26 posters and alphabet flashcards as an alternative to the lack of diversity in teaching materials in Chicago Public Schools. They depict African-American children who attended CPS in order to examine "the intersection of racial identity, alternate histories, and pride through the lens of public-school teaching and learning materials designed by two Chicago educators."

"The Black ABCs: Exhibiting Ephemera and Representation" opens on Feb. 7 at The Savannah Center Gallery for Contemporary Art at 65 W. 33rd Ave. in Gary. It runs through April 1.

Lauren Pacheco, IUN's director of arts programming and engagement and the curator of the exhibition, said the goal of the exhibit was to "empower and inform by engaging and fostering a dialogue of exploration and curiosity, as well as amplifying Black voices, history, and experiences."

An original set of the Black ABCs on loan from a private collector feature letters like "A is for afro," "G for groovy," "P for proud," "S is for Soul Sister," "U is for Us" and "V is for Vote." The Chicago Defender said the alternative classroom resource "ensured Black children see themselves...as important, capable, attractive, responsible, and with a long history of contributions to our country."

"Publicly presenting work at Indiana University Northwest provides an interesting opportunity to contemplate and discuss exhibitions that are thought-provoking, challenging and of interest to the Region. We do this by extending an invitation to visit the campus to view work in a university context," said David Klamen, dean of the School of the Arts.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

The Savannah Center Gallery for Contemporary Art is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from noon to 4 p.m. on the Saturdays of Feb. 12, 19, and 26 during Black History Month.

For more information, visit iun.edu/arts/.

