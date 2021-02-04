Black History Month pop-up exhibit comes to Chesterton Art Center

Indiana University Northwest's Mobile Art + Action brought a pop-up Black History Month exhibit to the Chesterton Art Center.

The exhibit features the work of IUN professors and alumni, hand-painted protest paper signs by international artists, the touring School of the Arts Mobile Art + Action Community Lab, The Black ABCs and "Echo Location" on loan from The Floating Museum arts collective. It shines a spotlight on living contemporary African-American artists.

"I am very excited about this partnership with the Chesterton Art Center. The Mobile Art and Action Community Lab initiative was developed as a Covid-19 pandemic 'pivot' for the School of the Arts at IU Northwest. As Lauren Pacheco, Director of Arts Programming and Engagement, and I began to reset our public engagement goals, we quickly re-focused on bringing new art experiences into Northwest Indiana communities. During February, you can find our Mobile Art and Action Community Lab on display at the SouthShore Art Center, the Chesterton Art Center, and in the John W. Anderson Library at IU Northwest," School of the Arts Dean David Klamen said.

The exhibit, which runs through February, will be free and open to the public at the gallery at 115 S. Fourth Street in Chesterton.