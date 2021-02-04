Black History Month pop-up exhibit comes to Chesterton Art Center

Indiana University Northwest's Mobile Art + Action brought a pop-up Black History Month exhibit to the Chesterton Art Center.
The exhibit features the work of IUN professors and alumni, hand-painted protest paper signs by international artists, the touring School of the Arts Mobile Art + Action Community Lab, The Black ABCs and "Echo Location" on loan from The Floating Museum arts collective. It shines a spotlight on living contemporary African-American artists.
"I am very excited about this partnership with the Chesterton Art Center. The Mobile Art and Action Community Lab initiative was developed as a Covid-19 pandemic 'pivot' for the School of the Arts at IU Northwest. As Lauren Pacheco, Director of Arts Programming and Engagement, and I began to reset our public engagement goals, we quickly re-focused on bringing new art experiences into Northwest Indiana communities. During February, you can find our Mobile Art and Action Community Lab on display at the SouthShore Art Center, the Chesterton Art Center, and in the John W. Anderson Library at IU Northwest," School of the Arts Dean David Klamen said.
The exhibit, which runs through February, will be free and open to the public at the gallery at 115 S. Fourth Street in Chesterton.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with the School of the Arts at Indiana University Northwest to bring this very important and timely exhibition to our space," Chesterton Art Center President Wendy Marciniak said. "It’s extremely powerful, thought-provoking and beautiful. We cannot wait to share it with everyone either virtually or in person during our regular business hours. Unfortunately, we will not be able to host the artists with a reception due to COVID-19, but we encourage anyone who is able to stop in and view this exhibit in person. We have taken every precaution to keep visitors safe when they visit.”
It kicks off a year of arts programming IUN is planning in Northwest Indiana.
"Curating programming for the Mobile Art and Action Lab in community social spaces like the Chesterton Art Center becomes a real extension of Indiana University Northwest's resources. It's quite fun to develop a curatorial proposal with ideas of storytelling, relevancy, and engagement as a powerful driver to reach new audiences, build trust and create a safe space for people to engage with art," Pacheco said. "Dedicated funding will allow us to activate indoor and outdoor environments with a series of site-specific and community-centric traveling exhibitions and episodic experiences, including visual, performance, moving image, historical, archival, and sound presentations intended to engage, entertain, and educate people of all ages."
The exhibit is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit iun.edu/arts and chestertonart.org