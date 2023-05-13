"Blackish" star Deon Cole will perform at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

The comedian on the cast of the hit ABC television show will take the stage on July 29 at the Hard Rock Live venue at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary. The doors will open at 7 p.m.

Cole is a comedian, writer and actor who won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series three times in a row at the 2020, 2021 and 2022 NAACP Image Awards for his role on "Blackish." He's also on Freeform's "Grownish" and the Dreamworks Netflix series "Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts." He also starred as a detective on the TBS comedy "Angie Tribeca" with Rashida Jones and was in Netflix's "The Harder They Fall" with Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz and Lakeith Stanfield.

He was also in Netflix's "You People" with Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny. He plays Alfonso in "The Color Purple," which also stars Taraji P. Henson, Corey Hawkins and Colman Domingo and will star in BET's "Average Joe."

The prolific actor has been in Ice Cube's Barbershop series, "Friendsgiving" and "The Female Brain," which the comedian Whitney Cummings directed and Sofia Vergara starred in.

"Deon’s latest one-hour stand-up comedy special for Netflix, Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy, was released on November 15," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "His previous special Cole Hearted was released after the success of his appearance in The Standups, also for Netflix. His previous one-hour special, Deon Cole’s: Cole Blooded Seminar was shot for Comedy Central. His stand-up documentary, Workin' It Out, recently debuted exclusively on Netflix, is on Joke's Youtube channel, and has garnered 6 million views on social media, and 1.6 million views on Youtube alone."

Tickets start at $59.50 for the 21+ show with reserved seating.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.