Blackjack games are worth scouting before you decide to play

If you play blackjack with any degree of regularity and are serious about keeping the house advantage to a minimum, it is important to be aware of the proprietary rules at individual properties to know exactly what you’re up against.
Here are some categories for smart blackjack shoppers to factor in:
NUMBER OF DECKS: Ever since Dr. Ed Thorp’s breakthrough 1963 book “Beat the Dealer” in which basic strategy was popularized, casinos have abandoned single deck hand-dealt games in favor of multiple deck games dealt out of shoes. The more decks in play, the harder the house advantage works against players.
The most popular variations are six-deck games and eight-deck games. The former is the lesser of two evils, so make it a point to seek them out. Better yet, if you’re lucky enough to find a four-deck shoe or the rare two-deck game, by all means go for it.
CUT DEPTH: This is a critical category, especially for players who keep track of the cards that are dealt. The more cards the casino puts in play after the shuffle, the better it is for skilled players.
Watch carefully to see where the dealer places the cut card and how many decks are chopped off. The norm is up to two decks, but if you find a casino where only one and one-half decks is cut out, or the generous one deck, you can bet it’s a good place to play the game.
SOFT-17: Blackjack games where the dealer must stand on a soft 17 (ace-six) are preferred over games where the dealer hits that hand. When the dealer is given the opportunity to make a better hand out of a marginally weak one, it increases the house advantage at the expense of players.
OPPORTUNITY: It’s a tough go grinding out profit winning even money on minimum bets. That’s why when the situation warrants (a weak dealer up-card) you should take advantage of the chance to bet more when the dealer is in a position of weakness and in jeopardy to bust.
Opportunities for players to accomplish this goal include being able to double down on any two cards, being permitted to split any pair, and being allowed to double down after splitting. Casinos that place restrictions on these perks are ones to avoid.
Pay special attention to house rules on splitting aces. Most will allow you to do it only once, which means if you draw a third ace on one of them, you’re stuck with a 12. If you find a casino that allows you to split aces twice, or even up to three times, you’ve struck a strategic pot of gold.
THE SHUFFLE: The best games are where the dealers shuffle up manually. It not only gives the players a little break to collect their thoughts and regroup, it also provides some down time. Automatic shufflers are the lesser of the two evils. Continuous shufflers should be avoided at all costs. Not only do they ensure the action will be non-stop, they eliminate any skill you may employ to keep track of the cards.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: Beginning Saturday (July 3) be on the lookout for the special mychoice summer kiosks from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each Wednesday and Saturday to collect game pieces for a chance to spell out words and win mycash or the grand prize of $1-million. Thursdays (starting July 8) during July and August will be your opportunity to participate in second chance drawings at 5 and 7 p.m. Simply deposit the top portion of your game pieces into the drawing drum on the first floor of the casino from 10 a.m. on Monday to 6:55 p.m. on Thursdays for a chance to win mycash. The “leftover letter” drawings are set for Thursday, Sept. 2, at 5 and 7 p.m. Guests are asked to bring back all of their repeat letters and drop them into the drum from Monday, Aug. 30, to Thursday, Sept. 2, for another chance to win mycash. Visit the mychoice promotions center for all the details.
FOUR WINDS: A return to normal means a return to a big Independence Day celebration at the Four Winds locations in New Buffalo, South Bend, Dowagiac, and Hartford on Sunday (July 4) with the $150,000 “Fireworks of Cars & Cash” promotion being held from Noon to 10 p.m. (EDT). Three Dodge Charger SXT’s and $50,000 in cash or instant credit/free slot play will be given away throughout the day. The cars will be awarded at the 3, 6 and 9 p.m. drawings. At 10 p.m. two guests will each win $5,000 cash. At Noon, 2, 5 and 8 p.m., four guests will each win $2,000 in instant credit/free slot play. At 1, 4 and 7 p.m., two guests will each win $2,000 cash. Earn entries through the day of the promotion. Please visit W Players Club or guest services for complete details.
HARD ROCK: The Gary property is celebrating the Fourth of July on Sunday with the $25,000 “Rockin’ in the USA” promotion. Slot fans are going to love this one: When you earn 100 tier credits playing any slot machine with your Unity Hard Rock players card properly inserted in the reader, watch for the U-SPIN Bonus feature to automatically pop up on the screen for a chance to spin for up to $25,000 in free slot play.
There’s also a genuine entertainment treat awaiting you as part of Hard Rock’s July 4 festivities. Appearing on the Hard Rock Café Stage starting at 9 p.m. will be the renowned Beatles tribute band, American English. The performance is complimentary for all Hard Rock guests.
HARRAH’S JOLIET: The holiday weekend will get off to a quick start on Saturday (July 3) when guests are invited to play “Holey Moolah” from 2 to 10 p.m. There will be four winners randomly selected at each of the hourly drawings to play cornhole for a chance to win up to $1,000 in free casino play. One contestant will be drawn for the grand finale 10 p.m. drawing to play the game plus collect all unclaimed prizes from the previous drawings. Please visit the Caesars Rewards Center for complete information.
HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: Play the “Summer Loving” mychoice promotion every Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. Receive one entry for every 10 tier points you earn playing slots or table games, then activate your entries by swiping your mychoice players card at a promotional kiosk starting at 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Three winners will be randomly chosen at each hourly drawing to receive their choice of $250 free slot play or $250 mycash. You can earn additional entries at a promotional kiosk every Monday and Tuesday to activate a 2-times entry multiplier.
