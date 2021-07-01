Blackjack games are worth scouting before you decide to play

SOFT-17: Blackjack games where the dealer must stand on a soft 17 (ace-six) are preferred over games where the dealer hits that hand. When the dealer is given the opportunity to make a better hand out of a marginally weak one, it increases the house advantage at the expense of players.

OPPORTUNITY: It’s a tough go grinding out profit winning even money on minimum bets. That’s why when the situation warrants (a weak dealer up-card) you should take advantage of the chance to bet more when the dealer is in a position of weakness and in jeopardy to bust.

Opportunities for players to accomplish this goal include being able to double down on any two cards, being permitted to split any pair, and being allowed to double down after splitting. Casinos that place restrictions on these perks are ones to avoid.

Pay special attention to house rules on splitting aces. Most will allow you to do it only once, which means if you draw a third ace on one of them, you’re stuck with a 12. If you find a casino that allows you to split aces twice, or even up to three times, you’ve struck a strategic pot of gold.