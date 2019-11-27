Blood drives to take place at Franciscan Health in December

You can make a real difference in someone's life this holiday season by giving the life-sustaining donation of blood.
Franciscan Health will host Versiti Blood Center for blood drives next month at its hospitals in Munster and Crown Point. Versiti Blood Center of Illinois collects more than 155,000 units of blood a year, distributing it to 63 hospitals in a 12-country area across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland.
Franciscan Health Munster at 701 Superior Ave. in Munster will host a Versiti blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12 in the St. Clare Conference and Education Center. And Franciscan Health Crown Point at 1201 S. Main St. in Crown Point will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20 in the annex cafeteria.
Anyone who donates will receive a Buy One Get One Free coupon to any Chicago Wolves hockey game at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont.
Identification is required. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged.
To schedule a time, visit versiti.org/IL or call 800-7TO-Give 800-786-4483.