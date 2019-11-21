Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa in Michigan City is celebrating 20 years of ownership by Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming this month.
In recognition of the milestone, Blue Chip’s vice-president and general manager, Brenda Temple, took some time with this columnist to reflect on the significance of the occasion.
First, in order to fully appreciate the property as it exists today in all its splendor, it’s necessary to take a trip down memory lane to when it first opened.
Blue Chip Casino debuted in August of 1997. It was a riverboat casino moored in an inlet known as Trail Creek within walking distance of the Lake Michigan shoreline.
Two years later, Boyd Gaming, which was in the early stages of major expansion and diversification across the country, acquired the property.
Boyd Gaming CEO William Boyd had plans for the site that only visionaries of his stature could formulate
William, the son of Boyd Gaming founder Sam Boyd, the late Las Vegas and gaming industry legend, didn’t see a riverboat in an inlet. He saw the potential creating a first-class regional destination in the historic Northwest Indiana resort city.
Working in partnership with the knowledgeable and respected gaming industry executive, chief operating officer Keith Smith, Boyd began to put his plans into fruition.
First up was investing $150-million into a brand new state-of-the-art 65,000-square-foot gaming vessel, followed by another $130-million investment in Spa Blu, a 22-story luxury hotel tower, spa, and convention center.
Today, Smith, who was named Boyd Gaming CEO in 2008, along with now Executive Chairman William Boyd, see Blue Chip as one of the crown jewels among the 29 properties in 10 states that the company owns and operates.
Just as Blue Chip has evolved into a regional casino, resort, and spa destination from a conventional riverboat casino, so has Boyd Gaming risen from humble beginnings into one of the largest and most respected casino entertainment companies in the United States.
Which brings us to the present and our conversation with Brenda Temple, who has been on board in her present position for a year and a half and who recently oversaw an $11-million improvement project in the development of the recently unveiled Fremont Ballroom.
“The Fremont project adds another 11,000-square-feet of meeting space to the property and our total square footage of meeting space to 45,000,” Temple said. “When you couple this with our 486 hotel rooms, it helps us to remain successful in a very competitive Northwest Indiana market.”
Temple had a previous tour of duty at Blue Chip as director of finance from 2008 to 2013. She was then sent by Boyd Gaming leadership to Las Vegas where she honed her operational skills to prepare for her current assignment.
“One of my first impressions when I returned was the many changes within Michigan City,” Temple said. “The development of the arts district, the improvements to the beaches and lakefront, and opening of the brewery and winery.”
Blue Chip’s significant financial, economic, and philanthropic contributions through the years, driven by the visitors it attracts from a wide multi-state area, is responsible in no small measure for the revitalization of Michigan City.
“Blue Chip enjoys a status as one of the premier properties within the Boyd family,” Temple acknowledged. “We are positioned with our meeting space, hotel rooms, restaurants, fully appointed spa, the Stardust Event Center, and most recently, our FanDuel Sports Book, to meet unique demands within our market.
“Our ability to create a great experience for meetings, weddings, and other occasions allows us to introduce people who come here for a non-gaming experience to a modern casino entertainment and resort complex.”
Boyd Gaming has a tradition for quality and excellence in its food and beverage offerings. It is evident at Blue Chip with William B’s Steakhouse, Options Buffet, Nelson’s Deli, and The Game.
Patrick Cullars is celebrating 14 years with Blue Chip. He serves as William B’s Steakhouse manager and overall property food and beverage manager. He and executive chef Rudy Paniagua work closely together to create special dining experiences and wine pairings.
“Patrick is our acclaimed wine steward and sommelier,” Temple said. “We work with him to continually update our menus and the experiences for guests in our restaurants.”
Temple is proud of her team at Blue Chip and the dedication they bring to the operation. She noted that 80 of the roughly 1,000 employees at the property have been on board since day one.
The reputation of Boyd Gaming brings with it the power of the B Connected loyalty program for players, which is honored throughout the Boyd family of properties nationwide for guests who wish to travel to Las Vegas and other destinations around the country.
“Boyd Gaming’s investment of hundreds of millions of dollars into the property the last two decades, including a recent renovation of our original Blue Chip hotel tower, gives us the opportunity with our additional meeting space to bring our hotel occupancy Monday through Thursday closer to the 100 percent occupancy we have on weekends,” Temple said.
The charms and attractions of Michigan City are enhanced by the presence of Blue Chip Casino, Resort & Spa, but it took Boyd Gaming’s foresight and commitment to make it so.
Guests will be able to help celebrate 20 years of Boyd Gaming in the community on Friday (Nov. 22) with a 20th Anniversary giveaway.
Two winners will be selected at the top of each hour from 7 to 9 p.m. to win $2,000 in B-Rewards. At 10 p.m. there will be a grand prize drawing for a $20,000 cash winner. Please visit the B Connected promotions center for complete details.
