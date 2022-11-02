 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Blues, Brews & BBQ fest returns to Crown Point

  • 0
Blues, Brews & BBQ fest returns to Crown Point

Bob McLellan, corporate chef for Doc’s Smokehouse in Dyer, prepares barbecue pork sandwiches for a past Blues, Brews, & BBQ.

 Times file photo

The Blues, Brews & BBQ Fest will bring live tunes, grilled meat and cold beer back to Crown Point this weekend.

The Rotary Club of Crown Point will host the 17th annual event from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday in the Industrial Building in the Lake County Fairgrounds at 889 S. Court St. in Crown Point.

It will feature barbecue from True BBQ and DOC´s Smokehouse as well as beer from local craft breweries.

Gerry Hundt’s Legendary One-Man-Band will play from 4 to 6 p.m. He plays harp, bass, guitar, harmonica and mandolin, winning multiple awards for blues mandolin playing. He's performed with the Fellartones, the ClamDaddys and The Flip Tops before launching his own one-man band that was originally known as Steady Groove, the One-Man Chicago Blues Band.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Instinct will play from 6 to 8 p.m. It has played a number of high-profile shows internationally, including the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee.

People are also reading…

The Jamiah Rogers Band, known for the showmanship of its live shows, will play from 8 to 10 p.m.

Proceeds go to local charities such as Shoes for Kids, the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Early Literacy Program, Youth Leadership Awards, Polio Plus and Flowers Bay Library in Honduras. Shoes for Kids provided 175 pairs of free shoes for Crown Point children last year, and the the Imagination Library distributed 21,698 books to 456 preschoolers through the Lake County Public Library. Another 479 children graduated from the program after receiving five years of free books.

Event sponsors include Strack and Van Til, Pet Supplies Plus, Edward Jones/Mike Dexter, Team Honda, Big Impact, Geisen Pruzin Funeral & Cremation, City of Crown Point, CertaPro Painters, AHEPA Chapter No. 78, Wendys, Schepel, Pace/Berkshire Hathaway and Austgen and Kuiper & Associates. 

Tickets cost $10 and are available through eventbrite.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lupita Nyong’o to star in ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts