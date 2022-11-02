Blues, Brews & BBQ fest returns to Crown Point

The Blues, Brews & BBQ Fest will bring live tunes, grilled meat and cold beer back to Crown Point this weekend.

The Rotary Club of Crown Point will host the 17th annual event from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday in the Industrial Building in the Lake County Fairgrounds at 889 S. Court St. in Crown Point.

It will feature barbecue from True BBQ and DOC´s Smokehouse as well as beer from local craft breweries.

Gerry Hundt’s Legendary One-Man-Band will play from 4 to 6 p.m. He plays harp, bass, guitar, harmonica and mandolin, winning multiple awards for blues mandolin playing. He's performed with the Fellartones, the ClamDaddys and The Flip Tops before launching his own one-man band that was originally known as Steady Groove, the One-Man Chicago Blues Band.

The Instinct will play from 6 to 8 p.m. It has played a number of high-profile shows internationally, including the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Jamiah Rogers Band, known for the showmanship of its live shows, will play from 8 to 10 p.m.

Proceeds go to local charities such as Shoes for Kids, the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Early Literacy Program, Youth Leadership Awards, Polio Plus and Flowers Bay Library in Honduras. Shoes for Kids provided 175 pairs of free shoes for Crown Point children last year, and the the Imagination Library distributed 21,698 books to 456 preschoolers through the Lake County Public Library. Another 479 children graduated from the program after receiving five years of free books.

Event sponsors include Strack and Van Til, Pet Supplies Plus, Edward Jones/Mike Dexter, Team Honda, Big Impact, Geisen Pruzin Funeral & Cremation, City of Crown Point, CertaPro Painters, AHEPA Chapter No. 78, Wendys, Schepel, Pace/Berkshire Hathaway and Austgen and Kuiper & Associates.

Tickets cost $10 and are available through eventbrite.com.