Blues musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd to play Hard Rock Casino

Blues musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd will perform at Hard Rock Casino in Gary in the spring.

He will perform at 7 p.m. March 17 at the casino in Gary.

"Kenny Wayne Shepherd is over two decades into a recording career that began when he was just 16," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "He has sold millions of albums worldwide and, in addition to his five Grammy nominations, he has won two Billboard Music Awards, a pair of Orville H. Gibson awards, the Blues Foundation’s Keeping the Blues Alive award and two Blues Music awards. He’s had nine #1 blues albums and a string of #1 mainstream rock singles."

He released his album "Trouble Is... " in 1997 to great commercial success and critical acclaim. The album sold a million copies and got heavy radio airplay. He was branded as a blues prodigy "with a boundless future ahead of him."

Produced by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Jerry Harrison, "Trouble Is..." featured Chris Layton, Tommy Shannon, Reese Wynans and James Cotton.

The album racked up accolades and honors.

"It featured four top ten Rock hits, Slow Ride, Somehow, Somewhere, Someway, Everything Is Broken and of course, the #1 Mainstream Rock hit Blue on Black, spending an astonishing 104 weeks on the Billboard Charts," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release.

Samantha Fish will serve as the opening act.

"Anyone who has ever heard Samantha Fish’s previous albums knows that she has earned a place in the top rank of contemporary blues guitarists and that her voice can wring the soul out of a ballad and belt out a rocker with roof-shaking force," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release.

Tickets for the 21+ show start at $50.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.