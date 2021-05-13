Blues Traveler to make sojourn in Hobart

Blues Traveler isn't giving Hobart the run-around.

But anyway, the blues rock band from New Jersey that soared to commercial popularity in the 1990s will perform on July 13 at the Hobart Art Theater at 230 Main Street in downtown Hobart. Doors open at 6 p.m.

"Blues Traveler is a group that rarely plays gigs in this Region unless it's in Chicago proper, so for me to be able to bring a band of their caliber to the heart of The Region for a show at such an intimate, mid-size venue as Hobart's Art Theater gives me great pleasure," said promoter Paul Panicali, owner and founder of Mush Music, LLC.

Founded in New Jersey in 1987, the band emerged on the scene in the early 1990s with the gold-selling albums "Blues Travelers," "Travelers and Thieves" and "Save His Soul."

The jam band, known for its improvisational live shows, went six-times platinum with the hit "Run-Around" on the record "Four," winning a Best Rock Performance Grammy Award and garnering a huge amount of airplay on radio stations around the country. Blues Traveler went platinum with "Straight On Till Morning" in 1998 and has been touring the world for the last 20 years, including by playing annual Independence Day shows at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Denver.