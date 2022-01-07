'Board' indoors? Families can have loads of fun with these games

We have lots of bitter cold and snowy days ahead where spending time in the great outdoors might not be the preferred choice of activities. Also with the lingering pandemic and worries over variants, home often seems the safest place to be. And when it comes to spending lots of home at time with the kids, it can be difficult to find activities that keep everyone engaged and off of electronic devices and away from the screens.
If you’re looking to spend some quality family time together within the walls of your home, it may be time to break out the games or find some new ones to enjoy. From classic board games like Clue and Monopoly to classic card games like Uno to popular newer products like Cards Against Humanity Family Edition to word games like Scrabble and Boggle to dice games like Farkle and Yahtzee to more physical games like Twister to just silly ones like Pie Face, there are countless options. You could easily play a different game every night of the year and still have much more to explore.
Amy Wilkening, of Schererville, said her family’s favorite game is Rummikub.
“My college roommates introduced me to Rummikub, and we still look forward to playing it when our families meet up for vacations,” she said. “If you know how to play Rummy with cards, it's kind of similar. It's been fun to see the friendly competition get more serious as the kids have grown up and become better players.”
One trend in the gaming industry is games that tend to not be centered so much on competition, but on working together as teams. Those in the non-electronic gaming world call these “cooperative games.” Such games fare well for families, especially those with younger children.
Joel Bender, who owns Mind Benders Puzzles and Games in downtown Whiting with wife Amy, said that a good example of a cooperative game for younger kids is one called Race to the Treasure.
”There’s no winner or loser. It’s a game about teamwork and working together to achieve a goal,” Bender said. The game works by players flipping over cards and working on getting all of the pieces to construct a path that leads to the treasure. You get either a piece of the sidewalk path or a card with an ogre.
“If you flip over an ogre, the ogres get closer to the treasure. If they beat you, they win,” Bender explained. “It’s a learning game. You’re working together and putting things together to reach your goal.”
Strategy, math, decision-making, emotional development and cooperation are all skills used in the game, he said. When the store works with Scouting groups and school groups to introduce them to games, Race to the Treasure is one that Bender often includes and that kids seem to love.
Another game that is entertaining for all ages that Bender recommends is a card game called Spot It, which is one where you match up images on the cards.
Bender said that the shop specializes in non-computer games that are all unplugged. “Everything uses brain power,” he said.
It’s also much different from ordering a game online because you get a chance to not just see what it looks like, but you can try it out. “We demo every game we have in the store. We want you to go home and not have to read the directions, but to be able to play right away. It’s all about finding the right game for the right person,” Bender said.
Early in the pandemic, people rushed in to find games to occupy their families at home and to find new hobbies to keep them busy. The demand has continued beyond the shutdowns. “People were looking for something to do besides watching television,” he said. “People tried to bring back game playing and find something new to do with the family. You don’t get that socialization that you need from phones and screens. The pandemic brought new people in and many have come back.”
He also noted that it’s not just family games that have been popular.
“Even adults come in trying to find things to keep their brain sharp. Some have been looking for games to play with their moms. They’ll also come in looking for games they played and they want to play them with their kids. Sometimes it’s older people just looking for things to keep their mind sharp,” he said.
Besides board games, puzzles have flown off the shelves during the pandemic at Mind Benders. The store also carries escape room kits that are big sellers.
“We have take-home escape rooms with a different theme to each one,” Bender said. “They are one time use, but you’re working together to solve a mystery and they have been really popular,” he said.
Melissa Enright-Taylor, of Lansing, has a few games that are favorites that she and her kids play when spending time at home.
“My daughters and I love the game Life. We enjoy the endless options and every time you play you can create a new life path,” she said. “Jenga, of course, we love for the thrill of who is going to make the tower fall. My kids definitely try to pull pieces to make it extra wobbly. Watch Ya Mouth is really entertaining for everyone. Trying to figure out the words being said with the device in the player’s mouth keeps everyone laughing. It’s truly a fun and funny game for anyone at any age.”
Victoria Smith, of Highland, and her husband, Nick Smith, are big gamers of the non-electronic board kind and the two do regular board game reviews on their YouTube channel. “Our YouTube channel, eNVy Board Gaming, tries to bring attention to more modern games for families to claim as new treasured classics to create memories with. We are currently doing a series where we count down our Top 100 modern board games of all time,” she said. “It brings me a lot of joy to introduce people to new games that they would have otherwise never heard of.”
Smith said some of the couple’s favorites to play during the holidays have been Point Salad, Cascadia and Chameleon. “If spending time with family, in the five- to seven-player range, Just One is a great cooperative game and for the five- to 12-person range, Wits n’ Wagers is always a good time. There are so many amazing games beyond the classic mass market games that we are all familiar with.”