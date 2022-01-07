'Board' indoors? Families can have loads of fun with these games

Another game that is entertaining for all ages that Bender recommends is a card game called Spot It, which is one where you match up images on the cards.

Bender said that the shop specializes in non-computer games that are all unplugged. “Everything uses brain power,” he said.

It’s also much different from ordering a game online because you get a chance to not just see what it looks like, but you can try it out. “We demo every game we have in the store. We want you to go home and not have to read the directions, but to be able to play right away. It’s all about finding the right game for the right person,” Bender said.

Early in the pandemic, people rushed in to find games to occupy their families at home and to find new hobbies to keep them busy. The demand has continued beyond the shutdowns. “People were looking for something to do besides watching television,” he said. “People tried to bring back game playing and find something new to do with the family. You don’t get that socialization that you need from phones and screens. The pandemic brought new people in and many have come back.”

He also noted that it’s not just family games that have been popular.