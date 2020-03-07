Bob Knight coming to Region for autograph signing

Legendary Indiana University Men's Basketball Coach Bob Knight will visit the Region in April for an autograph signing at Catch 22 Table and Tap in Merrillville.

Knight, who led IU to three national championships and five Final Four appearances during his 30-year tenure as head coach, will sign autographs and pose for photos from noon until 1:30 p.m. on April 19 at the restaurant and bar at 500 E 81st Ave. in Merrillville.

BM Authentics and The Collectors Cave organized the ticketed event, with autographs starting at $89.99.

Knight, known as The General, is the third winningest college men's basketball coach of all time with 902 Division 1 victories. After leading the Hoosiers between 1971 and 2000, he's been inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame and the College Basketball Hall of Fame.

He won Big Ten Coach of the Year eight times and is credited with popularizing the motion offense. Knight is one of just three coaches to have won an NCAA title, NIT title, and an Olympic gold medal, after leading Michael Jordan and other members of the USA men's Olympic team to the gold medal.

He also won a championship as a player for The Ohio State University.