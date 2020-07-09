A 40-year history of friendship with Charlie Daniels

This week began on a sad note as news reports revealed that Southern rock pioneer Charlie Daniels had died following a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83. A quick text to a friend at the CDB office confirmed the report was true.
This columnist is not ashamed to share that tears filled my eyes and rolled down my cheeks at this news, for this amazing musician had crossed my path and engaged me in countless hours of conversations both in person and by phone over the last 40 years. To me, Charlie became a "favorite uncle" of sorts, the kind who pops into one's life once or twice a year by surprise for a short, but welcomed visit.
Charlie Daniels was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame (inducted in 2016), a member of The Grand Ol' Opry (inducted in 2008), and a world class musician who played fiddle, guitar, banjo and mandolin. As leader and vocalist of his namesake group, The Charlie Daniels Band (CDB), he had radio hits with "The South Is Gonna Do It Again," "The Legend of Wooley Swamp," "Uneasy Rider," "Still in Saigon, " In America," "Long Haired Country Boy," and others in the 1970s and 1980s. His biggest hit was "The Devil Went Down To Georgia."
Charlie Daniels was no stranger to the Region, performing at fairs, festivals and venues throughout the Great Lakes Region for many years, including concerts at Wolf Lake in Hammond, the Crown Point Fairgrounds, the Hammond Civic Center and many times at Star Plaza Theatre.
My first interview and meeting with Charlie Daniels was on the 1979 "Mile Mile Reflections" U.S. Tour. Our last interview was in mid-2019. Between those, I had the opportunity to serve as stage emcee for a few of his concerts, and in the summer of 1988 served as the CDB's regional publicist for the production company that brought them to perform at Crestwood Fest and other Midwest festivals.
When Charlie and I talked the last time, it was about the 40th anniversary of his monster hit, "The Devil Went Down To Georgia," and the album that spawned it, "Million Mile Reflections."
Of course, most of our conversations would generally begin on a professional level, by focusing on whatever Daniels' latest project was at the time. After the formalities of "business" were done, our chats would turn more casual, more philosophical, more personal, more heart to heart.
Charlie Daniels was a busy man with many demands on his time, but he always took time for some friendly conversation. Charlie was the kind of guy who always thanked you for having interest in what he was doing and his music. He always showed interest back by asking, "How are ya doin'?" and "How's the family?" In later years, after Charlie began donating signed items to include in my annual "Pet Rock" celebrity auction benefiting the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana, he would ask, "So how are those critters doing? Everything good?"
Over the decades, we spoke about so many things -- memories and traditions of the Christmas season, about U.S. military folks he met while touring military bases and visiting V.A. hospitals, about his belief in the American Dream, his unwavering love of country, about the importance of family and friends, about world problems at the time, the importance of giving back, and his belief in the power of faith.
Since his passing, many folks have shared memories of their own encounters with Charlie Daniels via social media and most spoke of the kindness and generosity he showed them and others. Whether it was offering a piece of career advice to a struggling musician, buying lunch for a stage crew setting up one of his concerts, stopping for a quick hand shake, a photo or an autograph with a fan, or donating money to a Florida senior care center, Daniels remained humble and grateful for the blessings in his life.
Daniels' first big break came when Elvis Presley recorded a song he had written in 1964 titled, "It Hurts Me," which Daniels once described to me as one of the first of many "pinch me" moments in his career. Daniels was a popular session player and recalled how a chance recording session in 1969 with Bob Dylan changed his life.
“I was just supposed to be there for one session because the guy who was originally hired for the full 15 session run when Dylan was making his ‘Nashville Skyline’ album couldn’t make it,” recalled Daniels of that big break. “After that first session, I started packing up my guitar and Dylan asked, ‘Where’s he going?’" Dylan liked Daniels playing and kept him for all 15 sessions, and more. “I wound up playing on his next two albums, ‘Self-Portrait’ and ‘New Morning.’ It was an honor to work with Dylan,” said Daniels, who released a 2014 album of Dylan covers, “Off the Grid: Doin’ It Dylan."
Daniels recorded his self-titled debut album in 1971 and the rest is history.
Daniels' loved America and it's freedoms. He appreciated the sacrifices made by U.S. military personnel to preserve them and used his celebrity to raise funds for The Journey Home Project, to help returning troops settle back into life at home. “The Charlie Daniels Scholarship for Heroes Fund” is part of the Yellow Ribbon Education Program at Lipscomb University, and was created by Daniels to allow troops to receive an education. More: thejourneyhomeproject.org.
“These are heroes, they defended our freedoms and our way of life,” said Daniels. “These people left here with plans for their life and they too often come back to find those dreams are gone because they were injured in service to their country. They need new dreams and new goals and we owe it to them to help.”
Charlie Daniels was still talking about new musical ideas when we last spoke and about trying to find time for new projects like his 2018 side band, Beau Weevils. "There's still much I want to do," he said, adding he enjoyed playing shows now more than ever.
“One day it’ll happen, it’s inevitable I guess,” sighed Daniels when asked about hanging up his fiddle. “The thought of retiring has never seriously crossed my mind, but if I get to where I cannot perform to the level where I’m still entertaining people, then I would quit. I will never half-way do it. I never want to disappoint anyone that comes to see me perform. As the Good Lord keeps me going and in good health, I don't see the need to stop doing what I love.”
Charlie Daniels not only leaves behind his loving wife Hazel, his son Charles William Daniels, and a loving musical family, but a legacy of music, love, charity and patriotism that will inspire others for many years to come.
This writer will wear his broadcaster's hat from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio, and pay tribute to Charlie Daniels through his music, through memories, and by re-running parts of my last interview with him.
Charlie would always close our conversations by saying, "Good talkin' to ya!," and "God Bless!" I will close this column sending those very words back to Charlie, the newest member of Heaven's Honky Tonk Band. More: charliedaniels.com.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!