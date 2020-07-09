A 40-year history of friendship with Charlie Daniels

Over the decades, we spoke about so many things -- memories and traditions of the Christmas season, about U.S. military folks he met while touring military bases and visiting V.A. hospitals, about his belief in the American Dream, his unwavering love of country, about the importance of family and friends, about world problems at the time, the importance of giving back, and his belief in the power of faith.

Since his passing, many folks have shared memories of their own encounters with Charlie Daniels via social media and most spoke of the kindness and generosity he showed them and others. Whether it was offering a piece of career advice to a struggling musician, buying lunch for a stage crew setting up one of his concerts, stopping for a quick hand shake, a photo or an autograph with a fan, or donating money to a Florida senior care center, Daniels remained humble and grateful for the blessings in his life.

Daniels' first big break came when Elvis Presley recorded a song he had written in 1964 titled, "It Hurts Me," which Daniels once described to me as one of the first of many "pinch me" moments in his career. Daniels was a popular session player and recalled how a chance recording session in 1969 with Bob Dylan changed his life.