Actress Charlotte Cushman's life profiled in 'Lady Romeo'

A force of nature in her time, stage actress Charlotte Cushman who played both male and female roles, was friends with Abraham Lincoln who admired her work.

Indeed, she acted alongside both Edwin and John Wilkes Booth and was said to have left a scar on the assassin’s neck that was later used to identify him as the president’s murderer.

Cushman was 58-years-old when on Nov. 7, 1874 she gave her last performance in front of thousands of fans in New York City. There should have been much to remember her by. She is Angel of Waters on top of Central Park’s Bethesda Fountain designed by her lover Emma Stebbins.

This is no ordinary sculpture. Cushman soars above what is, at 26-feet high by 96-feet wide, one of New York’s largest fountains. But that was the kind of woman she was. She acted for more than 30 years traveling the world to appear on stage and it was publicly well-known that her lovers were female. Yet for some reason she slips from sight, almost lost to history until now, almost 160 years later, her vibrant life is captured in Tana Wojczuk’s new biography, "Lady Romeo: The Radical and Revolutionary Life of Charlotte Cushman, America’s First Celebrity."