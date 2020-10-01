Adventures in the Region: New book by Times reporter presents 'things to do' in NWI

Nearby Illinois attractions such as the Thornton Quarry and seafood locale Calumet Fisheries on Chicago's Southeast Side also are included.

Pete, a Hammond native who grew up in Highland, said he didn't have to really do a great deal of painstaking research on his subject area since he's long covered Northwest Indiana as a staff writer for The Times.

"It's my love letter to the Region," he said. Pete is a business writer for The Times and through the years has written many other stories about cultural institutions, food and other topics. He contributes to the paper's Taste Test series and also was one of the contributors to the "That's So Region" podcast formerly presented by The Times.

"I wanted to tell the story of Northwest Indiana and the Calumet Region with this book," he said. "It's a unique place with sand, surf and hardworking people."

The area and its steel mills and other industry, he said, helped build some iconic structures in the country including the St. Louis Arch and Chicago's McCormick Place.

"People think of Northwest Indiana as being in the shadows of Chicago," Pete said, adding it really has a lot to offer in so many areas. People shouldn't miss these unique attractions, the author said.