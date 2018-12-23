A dog just wouldn’t do.
Cats make you achoo! You don’t want a bird, turtle, goldfish, and nothing that hisses. Nope, the pet you want is much more unique.
And in her new book, “Smart A$$,” Margaret Winslow says you'll need to be stubborn about it.
When she was just 3 years old, Winslow saw a burro in a Christmas catalog, and for many Christmases afterward, she begged her parents for the pet. Alas, she got a stuffed donkey one year, and it sufficed.
Fast-forward a few decades: Winslow now was a professor, a geologist, and was married to an oceanographer who was often gone for months at a time. She was thinking about “the next phase of (her) life,” when she recalled seeing donkeys and children while in the Dominican Republic. They reminded her of her childhood desire.
Winslow loaded up on donkey-related publications and started researching.
The first time she saw Caleb, she was shocked: he was pure white and “huge” with long, furry ears and a cacophonic bray that carried far. He was a jester and a pester, charming and goofy but with that well-known stubborn streak firmly in place.
Winslow was in love. She paid for Caleb and a saddle, and took both to an upstate New York stable that specialized in training donkeys. She left him there, dreaming of long rides in idyllic meadows astride her “trail buddy.”
At mid-winter break, she returned to the stable and prepared to learn how to ride her donkey. That was when Caleb showed Winslow just how headstrong he could be: In the ring, he was disruptive at best, bruising at worst; but her stubbornness was stronger than his. She found another stable, closer to home, and dug in for more lessons.
Three years and thousands of dollars later, Winslow’s patience had thinned. Caleb had learned few commands, was still balky, and had taken to nipping and kicking. He was capable of seriously hurting someone; he’d done it to Winslow.
Caleb needed a new home — but who would take a shonky donkey?
One of two things is going to happen when you read “Smart A$$.” Either you’re going to love it, or you’re going to hate it. There is no in-between.
You’ll fall into the first category if you’ve ever had a pet that exasperates you to the point of screaming, making you love the animal even more. That never-give-up feeling of Love Despite runs fiercely through this book, and Winslow’s stories are easy commiseration. The ending here will give you heart.
But beware. Here’s the second camp, and it’ll make you cringe: Winslow writes about the use of crops, whips, sharp spurs, and a bit that she acknowledges hurt her donkey. That, too, runs throughout the book and while they’re common, and maybe even needed, it doesn’t make them easy to read about. Hee-naw.
Decide what you can handle before you proceed on this delightful-but-wince-worthy tale of stubborn love. Animal advocates can pass on “Smart A$$.” Animal lovers, burro in.