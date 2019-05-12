“Domestic violence is not a large part of our conversation,” says Rachel Louise Snyder, author of the recently released "No Visible Bruises," her exploration of this country’s domestic violence epidemic and what it means regarding other types of violence, as well as what to do about it.
“I want to bring these conversations to the forefront,” she says.
Snyder, a journalist who won the J. Anthony Lukas Word-in-Progress Award for this project, uses the individual stories of women to show how complicated and overwhelming the subject is — and how pervasive.
And while we might think of domestic violence as being an issue, if not of the past, then at least as one more under control than in 1994 when the Violence Against Women Act passed, that isn’t true.
“Domestic homicides are rising about 25% — it used to be about three women a day were killed; now it’s four," says Snyder, who went to college in Naperville and has lived all over Chicago including Oak Park. Snyder also has traveled to more than 50 countries and lived in London for three years and in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, for six years. She also put herself through her first year of college by booking Dimensions, a Highland, Indiana, band, for their gigs.
“People don’t always want to read a book like this,” Snyder says. “I wanted to write a book that people couldn’t pull away from.”
And she did. Wanting her book to read like a novel, Snyder includes facts that would be hard to believe in a novel — one husband keeps a pet rattlesnake and drops it in the shower when his wife is in there or slips it under the covers when she’s sleeping.
“It is an exploration of what it means to live under stress every moment of every day,” says Snyder, an associate professor in the Department of Literature at American University in Washington, D.C.
It’s also an exploration of agencies and police as they try to step in and stop the progression — sometimes with success and sometimes with heartbreak. Snyder lived all this, visiting shelters, talking to police and talking to women.
“I think domestic terrorism is a closer reality to what is going on than domestic abuse,” she says.
In her two decades of reporting, both in the U.S. and overseas, Snyder has seen many instances of domestic terrorism, sometimes central to her stories, sometimes on the edges. When she started researching and writing "No Visible Bruises," which took her nine years to finish, she never lost interest in telling the stories. She also wrote a novel as she was working on the nonfiction book — "What We’ve Lost is Nothing," which is set in Oak Park, Illinois.
“I wanted to have the conversation about this that we have around poverty, economics, other issues, and to really understand it,” she says.
She also wanted to show how violence can lead to more violence, noting that choking a partner is a predictor of a homicide attempt. Domestic terrorism also is the direct cause of over 50% of women who find themselves in homeless shelters.
Is there reason to hope?
She believes there is, but that it’s important to know that domestic abuse is still happening, and we need to be empathetic — and that it’s good that women are getting angry.
Ifyougo:
What: Rachel Snyder has two events in Chicago.
When & Where: 7 p.m. May 15, Women & Children First, 5233 N. Clark St. Chicago; 773.769.9299; womenandchildrenfirst.com
When & Where: 7 p.m. May 16, Anderson’s Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, Illinois; 630-355-2665; andersonsbookshop.com