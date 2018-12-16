The Caxton Club was founded in 1895 in dedication to the field of "book arts" — printing, printmaking, paper-making, typography and bookbinding needed to produce books that are readable and also beautiful works of art.
This little-known Chicago social club has grown from the 15 original members to approximately 300, and their focus remains the same.
Over the last 123 years, they’ve published just 60 books, but each is uniquely lovely — almost sensual in a way. And that also is true of their latest, "Chicago by the Book: 101 Publications That Shaped the City and Its Image."
It boasts glossy pages smooth to the touch with beguiling visuals including vintage posters, song sheets and photos, magazine and book covers spanning more than a century and the architectural plans and perspectives from such artists as Frank Lloyd Wright and Daniel Burnham.
“We don’t do a book every year, but maybe a book every decade,” says Susan Rossen, the editor-in-chief of Chicago by the Book and former director of the publications department at the Art Institute of Chicago for 28 years.
“We concentrate on books about the Midwest, and this book is the product of that kind of thinking. It’s a book about the books of Chicago — 101 titles that reveal Chicago and its image — in many different disciplines.”
The first entry is the "Narrative of the Massacre at Chicago," 1844, by Juliette Kinzie ,says Rossen, who became a member shortly after moving to Chicago in 1981 to meet other book collectors.Rossen's oeuvre is books containing wood cuts and wood engravings for adults and includes about 1,000 tomes illustrated in this way.
The last is Sara Paretsky’s "Brush Back." In between, there are ones we’d expect as exemplifying the city such as Norman Mailer’s "Miami and the Siege of Chicago," "Boss: Richard J. Daley" by Mike Royko, "Sexual Perversity in Chicago" and "The Duck Variations" by David Mamet, and other lesser-knowns — "A Portfolio of Fine Apartment Homes" and "The International Competition for a New Administration Building for the Chicago Tribune," 1923.
Each book highlighted is partnered with a written narrative. For example, Alex Kotlowitz, whose groundbreaking book. "There Are No Children Here," wrote the commentary for Nelson Algren’s "Chicago: City on the Make," published in 1953.
Amazingly, out of all these publications spanning almost two centuries, just a handful are out of print. Others can commonly be found online, or at local libraries or bookstores. The expensive and rare ones are available at such libraries as the one at the Art Institute, though they’re not on the shelves and can’t be checked out. But Rossen says you can ask to see them.
“This book is more accessible than some of the other books we’ve done in the past,” Rossen says.
“Its appeal is very wide. There’s scholarship in it, and the writing is very approachable as is the price. Most books of this quality would cost a lot more than $35. I think one of the things to realize is this is a book you don’t need to read cover to cover; it’s arranged chronologically so you can pick and choose what to read by what appeals to you.”