BOOK REVIEW: Headaches are no fun, but this book about them is

Stress headaches, on the other hand, are caused by the body's response to the brain's response to stimuli, especially of the negative sort. Emotion absolutely has a lot to do with those kinds of headaches but so do traumatic episodes; a stress headache can also "feed into" itself. Pass on the wine when you've got a stress headache; instead, meditate, eat chocolate, or go to bed (but not alone).

Finally, if you come to this book looking for migraine information, Elliott says that migraines go "beyond the headache component." In her experience, she says, sufferers are "quite bad at sporting the first stage of migraine..." but understanding your yawns, oxytocin, genetics, and watching your diet could set you on the right path.

Poor punkin. Everybody can see that those noggin-throbbers are no fun, but at least "Splitting" is.

If you can imagine spotting a little humor in the midst of headache pain, you have an inkling of what you'll find here from physiologist, neuroscientist, and author Amanda Ellison. In her loaded, scientific-but-not-too-much examination of what goes on in your head, she allows for a few gingerly-stated chuckles as she explains the different kinds of headaches and possible treatments.