BOOK REVIEW: Kids will laugh at - and learn from - 'The Screaming Hairy Armadillo'

Some creatures are named to reflect their appearance, which is the case with the naked mole rat, which has no fur, just skin and long teeth, and a body that contains a chemical that keeps cancer away. Even so, the naked mole rat doesn't make a good pet, nor does a smooth-headed blobfish, a very, very ugly fish that lives very, very deep in the ocean.

And just to prove, once and for all, that scientists aren't super-strict folks with no sense of humor, check this out: there's a Heerz lukenatcha wasp and a Pieza pi fly (say them out loud). There's the sparkle-muffin peacock spider, whose "muffin"... sparkles. There's the blue-footed booby (its name is explained in the book). And then there's the "striped pyjama squid", a creature you absolutely do not want to take to bed with you!

Who says that non-fiction, "true story" books have to be stuffy? Not Matthew Murrie or Steve Murrie or Julie Benbassat! Nope, their information is serious and seriously silly fun, which is why your child is going to love "The Screaming Hairy Armadillo."