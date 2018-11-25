As sleek and glorious as any Art Deco masterpiece — whether it be the grand Palmolive Building built in 1922, or the much lowlier but still spectacular Bell telephone Model 302 designed in 1937 by Bell Labs engineer George Lum — "Art Deco Chicago: Designing Modern America" showcases 101 key works coupled with more than 300 photos, as well as critical essays and extensive research.
Altogether, they comprise a wonderful, extensively curated and chronologically organized tome about the many facets — architecture, advertising, household objects, clothing and food design — of a style that has fascinated so many of us for more than a century.
Robert Bruegmann, a distinguished professor emeritus of architecture, art history, and urban planning at the University of Illinois at Chicago, was asked to write the introduction to the book.
“I thought I’d knock it out in a week,” says Bruegmann, an historian of architecture and landscape.
That was back in 2011, and Bruegmann, author of several other books including "The Architects and the City: Holabird & Roche of Chicago, 1880-1918," quickly realized that it would take much more than that. He ended up editing and shaping this complex book, a task that included overseeing 40 writers and researchers, helping to find and collect photos, and defining Art Deco and its impact on the city through design. He would spend the next five years, working 50 to 60 hours a week to do so.
One of the first questions we asked is how do we define Art Deco, Bruegmann recalls.
“Should it be narrowly, like the French-inspired luxury goods, which is the narrowest, to the big tent — which we ended up doing,” he says noting that many products (think refrigerators, bicycles, radios and mixmasters) created in Chicago by companies such as Motorola, Sunbeam and Schwinn, changed the world in a way that other forms of Art Deco didn’t.
It may come as a surprise that the term Art Deco wasn’t invented until the 1960s and came about because of its association with the Decorative Arts Fair Exposition of 1925 in Paris. But in Chicago, Art Deco, even before it was so named, was often about both beauty and usefulness.
“If I had to pick a single object to suggest what we tried to do in 'Art Deco Chicago,' I would probably choose the Craftsman-brand portable air compressor sold by Sears starting in 1939,” says Bruegmann about the cast iron aluminum machine that used, as described in the book, “a series of cooling fins that functioned as a heat sink while adding a streamlined visual flair to the product.
"This product alluded to themes of speed, transportation and movement while remaining stationary. It was related to the avant garde work of the Bauhaus (whose practictioners) thought they were going to save the world through their designs,” Bruegmann says.
“But they were too expensive. But Sears, on the other hand, made things affordable.”
Indeed, Bruegmann says that companies like Sears and Montgomery Ward did change the world.
“Up until the Sears catalogue, a lot of clothes outside of big cities, were handmade,” Bruegmann says.
“Because Sears sold so many outfits through (its) catalogue, they could afford to send their designers to Paris to study the latest design and then come back and change them so they were less expensive, creating one of the most important social and political movements by making designs for the masses. For a $1.99, a woman working in a packing plant or a farmer’s wife could wear a knockoff of a Paris dress.”
"Art Deco Chicago" serves as the companion publication to the exhibition, "Modern by Design: Chicago Streamlines America," organized by the Chicago History Museum, which runs Oct. 27, 2018–Dec. 2, 2019.