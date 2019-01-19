“One of the things we all seem to know is that it doesn’t seem to be getting better,” says Chris McGreal, author of "American Overdose: The Opioid Tragedy in Three Acts," discussing America’s opioid epidemic.
In his stunning and well-researched book, we find out that the overly prescribed painkiller is not a new phenomenon. OxyContin, a new form of the painkiller oxycodone was introduced to the market in 1996 and almost immediately became a blockbuster for the drug maker, Purdue Pharma, with over $1 billion in annual sales.
Said to be less addictive than other forms of painkillers because it was slow release, within just a few years, medical professionals started sounding the alarm. In 1998, Art Van Zee, a physician in Lee County, Virginia, noted that nearly a quarter of the juniors at the local high school had used the drug and many of his patients were manifesting skin abscesses caused by injecting OxyContin.
He was one of many sounding the alarm, according to McGreal’s book, but his voice and all others were drowned out by the massive amounts of money Purdue was pouring into marketing.
Another doctor in the vanguard was Jane Ballantyne, who at the time was the head of pain management at Harvard University and its associated hospital, Massachusetts General.
At first, says McGreal, a writer for Guardian US and a former Guardian correspondent in Washington, Ballantyne said she saw opiates as magic bullet for pain treatment. That was, until she saw her own patients becoming addicted even as their pain wasn’t diminishing but instead was actually getting worse. Ballantyne published her findings in 2003 in the New England Journal of Medicine saying, “We need to pause, we need to rethink this strategy of mass-prescribing opioids.”
“She said to me, I thought we would be a wakeup call,” McGreal says.
Hardly.
“At the height in 2012, there were 255 million prescriptions for opioids written that year,” McGreal says. “Last year, it was 192 million. That’s still very high. And the number of deaths hasn’t fallen.”
McGreal also faults the federal Food and Drug administration for not focusing on the epidemic; instead he credits the Centers for Disease Control,which jumped in to try to control the situation. The CDC, he says, has statistics showing that 70 percent of heroin users became addicted because of prescription painkillers.
Opioids, including the synthetic ones now available, are so highly habit-forming that it can take as little as five days to become addicted.
“It’s uniquely an American epidemic; 80 percent of the users are American," McGreal says.
"One reason is that in this country it’s not the medical community making the decisions; it’s the manufacturers and insurance companies. At first, insurance companies liked opioids because they controlled pain and helped keep down the costs of treatment. And part of it is Americans who would rather solve things with pills.”
If you’re looking for cheery news about a positive resolution happening any time soon, McGreal is not the person to talk to.
“The prescription rate is still very high, and people move to heroin when they can’t get prescriptions,” he says. “An epidemic like this as a long tail — it’s not going to end overnight.”
