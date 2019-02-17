In January 2011, Newsweek magazine published an article titled “America’s Dying Cities,” focusing on 10 cities with the steepest drop in overall population as well as the largest decline in the number of residents younger than 18.
Among those listed such as Detroit and Flint, was South Bend, which over the years had lost or seen diminished several large manufacturing companies including Studebaker and an exodus of young talent.
“What is particularly troubling for this small city is that the number of young people declined by 2.5 percent during the previous decade,” the article said, “casting further doubt on whether this city will ever be able to recover.”
Around that same time, Pete Buttigieg — who graduated magna cum laude from Harvard, studied politics, philosophy and economics at Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar, and had worked for the strategy consulting firm, McKinsey and Co. — moved back to the city where he grew up and threw his hat into the ring as a Democratic mayoral candidate. He was 29.
Buttigieg won the election. During his first term, as an officer in U.S. Naval Reserve from 2009-17, he took a leave of absence to serve for a seven-month deployment in Afghanistan in 2014, and received the Joint Service Commendation Medal for his counterterrorism work.
Back home, he won re-election with 80 percent of the vote despite having come out as gay just four months earlier.
“I’ve found people are really accepting,” Buttigieg tells me when we finally connect on the phone; our interview time had been changed numerous times, because he’s been busy since announcing he was going to run for president.
He’s appeared on “The View,” “CBS This Morning,” and “CNN,” and has been interviewed by Rolling Stone, the New Yorker and the New York Times to name just a few. Plus, his father, a Notre Dame professor, had died.
The citizens of South Bend also like results and this city, which Newsweek had doubted could come back eight years ago, is doing just that.
Buttigieg, who now is 37, shares both his story and the story of South Bend, as well as his views for creating a bright future for the U.S. in his new book, "Shortest Way Home: One Mayor's Challenge and a Model for America's Future."
Buttigieg initiatives such as “1,000 Homes in 1,000 Days" demolished or rehabilitated abandoned homes in the city. His “Smart Streets” redefined the downtown, making it both safer and more appealing.
Two years ago, the city made the largest investment ever — over $50 million — in its parks and trails, creating the green spaces so valued by urban dwellers.
“There’s been an evolution in economic redevelopment,” Buttigieg says.
“It’s not about smoke stack-chasing, anymore. The coin of the realm is the work force — the people. A city is made of people, and it needs to be fun and a place you want to live. We didn’t have those expectations before.”
Buttigieg talks of “urban patriots,” a term he uses to describe groups of people who savor the challenge of turning a Rust Belt city around and making it a “cool” city.
“It’s a type of militancy in how people are approaching it, which is quite different than when people were leaving cities,” he says.
“I grew up believing success had to do with leaving home, but once I got out, I missed that sense of place and I realized I could be part of my city’s economic redevelopment. So, I moved home.
"At a moment when we’re being told that the Rust Belt is full of resentment, I think South Bend is a reply: We’ve found a way of coming together, getting funding to make our city better. There’s a sense of optimism. I think people are beginning to look at politics and politicians and asking, do they make life better or not, and what do they bring to the table to help everyone?”
“We’re calling out to another generation,” Buttigieg says. “There’s an energy here; people are proud of their city and are working together to make it even better.”
