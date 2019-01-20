Like an accident in slow motion, the crisis of tainted water in Flint, Michigan, unfolded, and Anna Clark, a Detroit-based journalist followed each wrinkle.
“I had my head in it for years and it’s still there; I talk about it and I can’t get my head around how it happened,” says Clark, who has written for The New York Times, the Washington Post and Politico.
This obsession with the government’s failure to provide clean water in a once-thriving manufacturing city whose population of about 99,000 is largely African-American, compelled Clark to research and write "The Poisoned City: Flint’s Water and the American Urban Tragedy," which was an Amazon Best Book of 2018.
But she didn’t do so as a faraway observer. Clark, who graduated from the University of Michigan’s Residential College with highest honors, double majoring in history of art and creative writing and literature, and minoring in crime and justice, and received an MFA from Warren Wilson College, has always been a doer. She also was a Fulbright fellow in Nairobi, Kenya, and edited "A Detroit Anthology," a Michigan Notable Book.
For almost two years, citizens of Flint complained about the water, showing up at meetings with jars of the putrid-looking liquid that came out of the faucets and talked about how people were getting ill from drinking it.
The GM plant in Flint actually changed its water system, because the city water was corroding the auto parts they manufactured.
“It wasn’t good enough for the machines, but it was good enough for the people?” Clark asks rhetorically.
“I wanted to really dig deep. I loved the research and the long conversations with a lot of people. I traveled to Flint a lot, to attend events, meet people and just hang out. I audited classes at the University of Michigan on metropolitan structures, legal issues and water rights. There was so much information to connect. I really couldn’t stop until my publisher said I had to turn in my manuscript.”
Clark says most of the credit for the crisis being covered by major media sources is due to the city’s residents.
“They would go to Lansing to meet with legislators and attend meetings, they mapped where the symptoms were occurring,” she says, noting their work propelled the story to a national level, which is when the state finally took action.
“I really think many people in positions of power didn’t think the people in the city mattered very much. The clear message is we don’t actually care to do anything sizable about it,” Clark says.
But what happened in Flint could happen anywhere. Clark also sees this as an urgent public health care issue and one that is even more important as the national conversation focuses on dismantling safety regulations.
“Even people in less disadvantaged cities have lead in their pipes,” she says. “At the base level of what a city should do for its citizens, I think safe drinking water is pretty basic.”
