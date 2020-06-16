Book takes travelers to sites associated with Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

College in southern Indiana introduced East Chicago native Jane Ammeson to a new world. There, she "marveled at the beauty of its back roads, hills and charming villages and towns."

Years later, Ammeson spent more time in southern Indiana, working on a book about Holiday World & Splashin' Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana. While doing research for the book, Ammeson learned more about President Abraham Lincoln's time growing up nearby. Now the author of 15 books and a contributor to The Times of Northwest Indiana, Ammeson's latest book, "Lincoln Road Trip: The Back-Roads Guide to America's Favorite President" guides travelers to sites associated with Lincoln — not only in Indiana, but also Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan.

"Lincoln Road Trip" is a finalist for a 2019 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year award. Winners will be announced Wednesday.

While working on the book, Ammeson met descendants of families mentioned in Lincoln biographies and in his own writings.

"I met Jim Hevron, whose family still has one of the three corner cabinets that Thomas Lincoln, the president’s father, dropped off when leaving for Illinois, as the Lincolns didn’t have room in the wagon for the cabinet. The two others are in museums," Ammeson said.