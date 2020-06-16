Book takes travelers to sites associated with Lincoln

College in southern Indiana introduced East Chicago native Jane Ammeson to a new world. There, she "marveled at the beauty of its back roads, hills and charming villages and towns."
Years later, Ammeson spent more time in southern Indiana, working on a book about Holiday World & Splashin' Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana. While doing research for the book, Ammeson learned more about President Abraham Lincoln's time growing up nearby. Now the author of 15 books and a contributor to The Times of Northwest Indiana, Ammeson's latest book, "Lincoln Road Trip: The Back-Roads Guide to America's Favorite President" guides travelers to sites associated with Lincoln — not only in Indiana, but also Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan.
"Lincoln Road Trip" is a finalist for a 2019 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year award. Winners will be announced Wednesday.
While working on the book, Ammeson met descendants of families mentioned in Lincoln biographies and in his own writings.
"I met Jim Hevron, whose family still has one of the three corner cabinets that Thomas Lincoln, the president’s father, dropped off when leaving for Illinois, as the Lincolns didn’t have room in the wagon for the cabinet. The two others are in museums," Ammeson said.
"There were places where Lincoln had visited — the home of Colonel William Jones in Gentryville still stands and is a house museum," Ammeson said. "It was Jones who had Lincoln take a flat boat down the Ohio River to the Mississippi River to New Orleans to deliver goods. It was there Lincoln saw the horrors of slavery and it is thought that experience was one of the driving forces for his Emancipation Proclamation.
A variety of other stories culled from local sources guide road-trippers to places important in Lincoln's life, and the people who occupied them.
"I just kept following leads and connecting Lincoln in one way or the other to locations in those states," Ammeson said. "This is a destination book loaded with history and anecdotes, and I hope it shows people not only places where Lincoln visited, lived, etc., but also is a picture of his life, the people who knew him, his family and what life was like then."
Among Ammeson's other books is "A Jazz Age Murder in Northwest Indiana," published by History Press, about a murder that took place in 1923 in Indiana Harbor that involved families she knew. She is also author of an Arcadia Image of America book titled "East Chicago."
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!