If you go

What: W. Bruce Cameron presentation and book signing

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15

Where: Stevenson Hall in the Wentz Science Center on the campus of North Central College, 131 S. Loomis St., Napier, Illinois

Cost: A ticket for one person is $32 ($34.59 w/service fee) and includes a copy of the new book with a personalized signing and photo. The ticket package for two is $42 ($45.09 w/service fee) and admits two people and includes one copy of the new book with a personalized signing and photo. To purchase tickets, go to brownpapertickets.com/event/4343095

FYI: 630-355-2665; andersonsbookshop.com