W. Bruce Cameron continues the story of Bailey, now an angel dog, in his latest book, "A Dog’s Promise."
“Bailey has been sent to a boy in a wheelchair whose family is really struggling with many issues and is being torn apart,” said Cameron, who’s other two books featuring Bailey are the bestsellers "A Dog’s Purpose" and "A Dog’s Journey." “Bailey’s mission is to fulfill a promise to help these people out.”
Cameron’s last two books have been made into movies starring Dennis Quaid, the scripts for which he and his wife, author and comedian Cathryn Michon, co-authored with several other writers. There’s little doubt that "A Dog’s Promise" will become a movie too. But these wonderful heartwarming stories about Bailey (who is joined by another special dog name Lacey in this book) might never have been written if Cameron’s first writing dream had come true.
“I started off thinking I’d write thrillers for adults,” he says. “I’d turn out one once a year just like Michael Connelly.”
Bailey as a cop, government agent or spy?
Luckily it didn’t happen that way. Instead, hoping to convince Michon, who was heartbroken over her loss of a beloved dog, to let them adopt another dog, Cameron spun a canine tale to tell her. She was so taken that she insisted he should turn his story into a book. That morphed into his "A Dog’s Purpose" series (there’s also a puppy’s purpose series). The two married and now have adopted what Cameron describes as a “mixed DNA” dog they named Tucker.
“He’s sitting here right now as we’re talking,” said Cameron, who is currently working on a Christmas novella about a dog and a new series, "Lily’s to the Rescue," starting in 2020. “He may be expecting me to cook for him.”
Ah, a dog’s life.
If writing all these books, many of which are New York Times and USA Today best sellers, seems to indicate a well-organized mind, Cameron disagrees.
“My brain has always been a cluttered attic full of stories,” he said. “I was the kid who instead of paying attention in class, was writing stories.”
But just as Bailey has a purpose, so does Cameron. One of the takeaways he’d like readers to get from his books is this: if people would adopt canine values — respect, love, support and caring — the world would be a much better place.
“I think 'A Dog’s Promise' is a story that can help us come together,” he said. “We build up all these barriers. But if you just follow the path of this dog or any dog, you can overcome what keeps us apart.”