BOOKS: 'A History Lover's Guide to Chicago'

Chicago native Greg Borzo has always been fascinated by the city of his birth. A graduate of Grinnell College where he studied anthropology, Borzo now lectures at both Harper and Oakton community colleges. As a member of the Chicago Tour-Guide Professional Association, he conducts bus, bicycling, and walking tours throughout the city for such organizations and groups as the Chicago History Museum, Chicago Cycling Club, Forgotten Chicago, Women Bike Chicago, and Biketropolis.

Recently, Borzo chatted with Times correspondent Jane Ammeson about his most recent book, “A History Lover’s Guide to Chicago” (History Press 2022; $23.99).

J.A.: You have explored so much of Chicago's history through your numerous books, such as “Chicago’s Fabulous Fountains,” “Lost Restaurants of Chicago” and “The Chicago “L”: Chicago Cable Cars.” What made you decide to take on the entirety of Chicago history?

G.B.: Because of my background studying Chicago history, I was asked to write this book. Initially, I said no because I thought that it would not be very interesting or eye opening for me. Boy, was I wrong. There were new discoveries and new sites to explore, everywhere I looked. I knew a bit but not enough about our colorful, multifaceted city. This book helped bring me along, and I'm sure there's still lots more to learn.

J.A.: What are some of your favorite history spots in the city?

G.B.: Of course, the lakefront, and how it has been built out by landfill and preserved over many generations. But there are many other spots, such as Museum Campus, which bears witness to the generosity of some philanthropists. And the Cultural Center, which shows the city's support of culture and learning. Also, there are many lesser known highlights, such as our libraries, and the two enormous, 19th century grain elevators that still stand that show why Carl Sandburg called the city a "stacker of wheat."

J.A.: How did you decide what to include in the book?

G.B.: I strove to include the must see historical highlights, but also sites that are often overlooked: a mass grave holding more than 4,000 Confederate soldiers; an abandoned church that has been converted into a circus school; Nike missile sites; early examples of public housing that were built by entrepreneurs; and fountains that can teach us important history.

J.A.: With your extensive work as a walking and biking tour guide, do you still come across nooks and crannies you didn't know existed? What are some of your most recent finds?

G.B.: Biking is a great way to discover new sites because you go slow and you're close to the ground. The names of streets (real and honorary), parks and schools can be very informative. While biking, I discovered many sites that made me curious such as Terra Cotta Row; Motor Row; the Fallen 21 Memorial; the South Shore Cultural Center; the Special Olympics Eternal Flame of Hope; and a Civil War building that Abraham Lincoln helped build. All of these made it into the book.

J.A.: Are there bits of history that you've heard of but haven't been able to discover yet?

G.B.: Yes. They're everywhere. The history of Chicago's hospitals. So many have come and gone from the Iroquois Memorial Hospital to Michael Reese Hospital. Who opened them and why? Why did some last so much longer than others? Here's another one: the American Negro Exposition of 1940, a forgotten world's fair that took place at the Coliseum. Also, lesser known mayors, some of whom were important to the city's development.

J.A.: Anything else you'd like readers to know about your book?

G.B.: It's a nontraditional guidebook that digs deep and opens up the city as a fun, historical stomping ground.

