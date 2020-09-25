BOOKS: A nanny's new job takes her deep into Norway — and mystery

No one ever listens to me. When I tell the heroine of a spooky movie not to open the cellar door, or a character in a book to avoid the shortcut through the forest, they always do so anyway.
And so it is in “The Nesting,” by C. J. Cooke, when Lexi Ellis, after losing her job, her boyfriend, and her home, applies for a position to nanny two young girls. Don’t take that job, I try to tell Lexi.
Why not, you might ask? After all, a job is a good thing and her employer, a noted architect, is building the show-stopping, eco-sensitive home where they’ll be living.
The negatives, it turns out, are numerous. Lexi is an emotional wreck, having just attempted suicide, the home is in a different country — Norway — so she is far away from those she knows, and even more, it’s totally isolated, set on the shores of a fjord and surrounded by dense woods.
Oh, and did I mention that Aurelia, the girls’ mother, committed suicide on the property not long ago and that Lexi is pretending to be Sophie Hallerton, the woman who initially applied for the job?
It doesn’t get better. The young girls are overly energetic, leaving Sophie/Lexi exhausted by the end of the day, and the beauty of their location fades as a sense of eeriness seems to overtake the house as odd things begin happening.
Cooke, an award-winning poet whose books have been published in 23 languages, also writes scholarly pieces on creative writing interventions for mental health. That fits Lexi, who before moving to Norway found that writing helped her cope with all her troubles.
Maybe by moving to Norway, she thinks, she can finish her 50,000-word manuscript. Though she didn’t intend when she first started writing that it be Nordic-noir novel — the name given to a genre of dark atmospheric mystery thrillers set in Scandinavian countries, often taking place in winter and amid an atmosphere of darkness permeated with a sense of danger — that’s how it evolved.
In other words, her novel is just like the environment Lexi finds herself in. There’s a touch of the supernatural, too, as the young girls report a “sad lady” who appears to them when they’re alone.
But even more scary is Lexi’s growing realization that Aurelia may not have committed suicide.
