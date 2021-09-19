BOOKS: A new look at 'Dreams of Duneland'

“I’ve done it once,” Schoon said. So have I. Neither of us are planning on doing it again, but a lot of people do, often coming from far away locations to rise to the challenge and enjoy the spectacular views.

But that’s not the only new event that has a large following that’s covered in the second edition. The annual Indiana Dunes Birding Festival, one of the largest in the country, is hosted by the Indiana Audubon Society in conjunction with the park. The southern shore of Lake Michigan is considered one of the greatest birding hotspots in the Midwest. That’s not just hype. The dunes are home to 350 different bird species that inhabit or migrate through the park annually — adding up to one-quarter of a million birds per year. That’s a lot of feathered friends.

And all that’s happening isn’t just on land or in the sky.

Indiana University Bloomington’s Center for Underwater Science brought a team to Lake Michigan to gather information and study the wreck of the J.D. Marshall, an 1891 ship which sprang a leak while moored near what was Waverly Beach and is now the Indiana Dunes State Park and sank in 1911. The wreck was discovered in 1979 and was, unfortunately, illegally salvaged. In a recovery operation three years later, the boat fell, breaking the ship’s bell into pieces.