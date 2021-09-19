BOOKS: A new look at 'Dreams of Duneland'

When Indiana University Press ran out of copies of "Dreams of Duneland: A Pictorial History of the Indiana Dunes Region" by Kenneth Schoon, they didn’t order another print run. Instead, they asked Schoon, who lives in Munster, to write a second edition adding all that has changed since 2013, when the book was first published.
In ways, it seems like a book about the dunes and surrounding region wouldn’t need much in the way of updating after only eight years. After all, I thought, the dunes and the Lake Michigan shoreline date back millennia, and even the mills and the towns strung along the lake are over a century old.
But I was wrong about nothing changing in such a short time.
“There’s so much new since it first came out in 2013, even though that wasn’t so long ago,” said Schoon, a professor emeritus of science education at Indiana University Northwest whose family dates back generations in Northwest Indiana. “But so much has happened. For one thing, the Indiana Dunes is officially a national park, and Indiana University Press wanted to emphasize that. And many events have started since then that have become very popular, including the 3-Dune Challenge.”
The latter, for those who haven’t heard of it, is touted as a super tough 1.5-mile climb with a vertical rise of 552 feet up the three tallest sand dunes in the Indiana Dunes State Park.
“I’ve done it once,” Schoon said. So have I. Neither of us are planning on doing it again, but a lot of people do, often coming from far away locations to rise to the challenge and enjoy the spectacular views.
But that’s not the only new event that has a large following that’s covered in the second edition. The annual Indiana Dunes Birding Festival, one of the largest in the country, is hosted by the Indiana Audubon Society in conjunction with the park. The southern shore of Lake Michigan is considered one of the greatest birding hotspots in the Midwest. That’s not just hype. The dunes are home to 350 different bird species that inhabit or migrate through the park annually — adding up to one-quarter of a million birds per year. That’s a lot of feathered friends.
And all that’s happening isn’t just on land or in the sky.
Indiana University Bloomington’s Center for Underwater Science brought a team to Lake Michigan to gather information and study the wreck of the J.D. Marshall, an 1891 ship which sprang a leak while moored near what was Waverly Beach and is now the Indiana Dunes State Park and sank in 1911. The wreck was discovered in 1979 and was, unfortunately, illegally salvaged. In a recovery operation three years later, the boat fell, breaking the ship’s bell into pieces.
“Four men lost their lives when the boat sank,” Schoon said about the shipwreck. “It’s now the J.D. Marshall Underwater Preserve, a site for recreational divers to explore. The bell was reconstructed by undergraduate students.”
Photos of the ship as it lies underwater, as well as parts of the ship brought to the surface, are featured in the book.
Indeed, Schoon said he added many new photos, including a photo of the Michigan City Municipal Band performing on its 150th anniversary below a black-and-white photo of the band taken in 1944.
He credits such photographers as Christine Livingstone of Indiana Dunes Tourism and organizations like the Friendship Botanical Gardens in Michigan City, with its historical garden areas, with supplying some of the lovely new photos. Lushly colored new photos and old photos, as well as vintage post cards and posters, wonderfully illustrate the book.
The cover of the first edition was from a pastel painting by Marikay Peter Witlock, a landscape artist who at that time was an artist-in-residence at what was then the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
“The editor at Indiana University wanted the second edition cover to have different colors, and this cover painting which Marikay let us use has a lot of blues in it, but we used the same font,” Schoon said.
There’s one photo in particular that sums up the changes that have occurred since the first edition was published.
“It shows the park workers standing in front of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore sign,” says Schoon. “And one of the workers is holding a sign over the word 'Lakeshore' and it reads 'Park'.”
