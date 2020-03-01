BOOKS: A tale of 'The Splendid and the Vile'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

”I think the thing that surprised me the most was the fact that Churchill was a lot of fun,” Larson said, “even though his staff was really overworked, even though they knew Churchill was inconsiderate. But he worked just as hard or harder than anyone. They loved working with him; he was able to do that.”

He also had some intriguing habits — his drinking and his long soaks in the bathtub, smoking cigars and having his secretary take dictation, getting out, naked and wet to answer the phone and then getting back into the tub.

Churchill was also fearless and without vanity, according to Larson.

It drove the Nazis crazy.

Joseph Goebbels, the Reich minister of propaganda, cursed him, writing in his diary, “When will that creature Churchill finally surrender? England cannot hold out forever!”

Churchill's speeches were so effective with the British that Goebbels was alarmed when he learned that Germans were listening to them as well, and ordered them to stop, saying it was treachery.

“Churchill would visit a city that had been bombed, and people would flock to him,” Larson said. “I have no question that these visits were absolutely important to helping Britain get through this period. He was often filmed doing so for newsreels, and it was reported by newspapers and radio. This was leadership by demonstration, by showing the world that he cared, and he was fearless.”

