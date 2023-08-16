Mezcal is a spirit shrouded in mystery, writes Tess Rose Lampert, author of “The Essential Tequila & Mezcal Companion: How to Select, Collect, & Savor Agave Spirits.”

In some ways this mysteriousness is a result of its murky history that goes far back in time. Mezcal’s origins are unknown but it most likely dates back to at least 1500 BCE. That’s the age of a unique small clay still, known as a Capacha vessel, found to contain remnants of agave. And then there’s the misconception of many including enthusiastic mezcal and tequila consumers that mezcal is the smoky cousin of tequila.

But, as Lampert points out in ”those wanting to use a family analogy should instead think of mezcal as being tequila’s great-grandmother, holding the place of family matriarch. Tequila, it turns out, is just one subvariety of mezcal—albeit an extremely popular one—while mezcal is the origin of all agave spirits.”

Lampert, who has an impressive resume with university majors in linguistics and philosophy, specializes in Mayan glyphs (the native writing system of the Maya civilization) and uses her knowledge and connection with Mexican culture to help dispel the all-to-common myth that Mesoamerican culture was less refined and civilized than their European counterparts. Her book is not only designed to assist readers in understanding the history of agave drinks but also as a companion guide to those who are equally passionate and curious about this ancient, distilled beverage as she is.

“The meat of this book is producer profiles with tasting notes and general comments,” she writes. “Aside from serving as an at-a-glance overview of specific products, they offer insight into house production styles, flavor profiles for different agave varieties, and regionally specific characteristics. In addition to general comments and information. The tequila entries each get an individual score from 1 to 5. These ratings are designed to serve as a guide and informed consumers about the good, better, and best bottles in terms of quality and value and, equally important, which bottles you might want to skip.”

Lampert also includes a plethora of cocktail recipes and pairing notes, many gathered from established and emerging mixologists. In that way, she says, those using her guide book can find new ways for enjoyment.

It’s a way of understanding the millenniums behind the tastes of such cocktails (recipes in her book) as a Pomegranate Margarita—a mix of Siete Leguas reposado tequila and Cenizo Colonial mezcal, pomegranate juice, simple sugar syrup, and torched cinnamon sticks or the Frozen Mezcal Hot Chocolate—milk, simple syrup, vanilla extract and Cenizo Colonial mezcal topped with whipped cream.

In all, this is a history lesson, a bartenders’ manual, and a fresh look at a spirit that has been around for millenniums. Lampert drills down deep and yet this is an easily readable book that can be enjoyed at many diverse levels from a recipe book to an in-depth understanding of mezcal’s past and present.