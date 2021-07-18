BOOKS: Alaska's northern interior holds unexpected secrets

There are many ways to vanish, seemingly into thin air, in Alaska’s northern interior, author Connor Sullivan told me when we discussed his fast paced novel, "Sleeping Bear."
Indeed, there are many ways to die up there — starvation, frostbite and freezing, bears and other wild animals, avalanches and just getting so lost that no one ever finds you again.
But in "Sleeping Bear," that’s not what happens to Cassie Gale, an army veteran and recent widow who has gone camping up north to come to terms with her husband’s death. All that remains is her car, her injured beloved dog, her tent and her belongings.
Jim Gale, her father and a former undercover agent, uses all his resources, and those of his former colleagues as well as his outdoor skills, to search the region where Cassie disappeared.
“Since 1988 more than 70,000 missing person reports have been filed by the Alaska State Troopers,” writes Sullivan. “Many of the missing were last seen in and around a gigantic, triangular-shaped wilderness above the 60-degree North Parallel latitudinal line that forms the raw, unforgiving heart of the most remote state in America.”
When he first starts trying to find his daughter, Jim Gale is searching in all the wrong places, because Cassie hasn’t been eaten by a bear or gotten lost in the deep dark forests. She has regained consciousness to find herself in a Russian test prison — one designed to be escape proof.
She’s not the only American to be removed from the Alaskan wilderness by the Russians. But she is the only one whose father is relentless in his search and has come to the realization that his daughter has been taken by an old adversary, and he has to look much further than the Northwoods.
Sullivan said when he began writing, his concept was of a woman lost in the woods.
“And that eventually evolved into a woman who wasn’t lost in the woods but was taken captive by the Russians,” he said. “That was a long way from the original idea.”
It was also the start of a five-year project to write "Sleeping Bear," which is Sullivan’s first novel.
Writing wasn’t Sullivan’s first career goal, despite the fact that his father is Mark Sullivan, the bestselling author who collaborates with James Patterson on their popular Private series and has also written "Beneath a Scarlet Sky" and "The Last Green Valley."
“I wanted to be a professional skier,” Sullivan said. “But I had a really bad skiing accident in New Zealand; I really mangled my foot. I can still ski but not at a professional level.”
So writing was his fallback career. Googling writing programs, Sullivan attended the University of Southern California, where he won a creative writing award. During his last two years of college and after, he read scripts for Warner Brothers with the idea of becoming a scriptwriter.
“I went through hundreds of piles of slush scripts,” he said, the term “slush” meaning unsolicited scripts that were sent in by screenwriter hopefuls. But taking the advice of a top-ranking director who recommended writing fiction rather than screenplays, he embarked on the girl-lost-in-the-woods story.
“I was too poor so I wasn’t able to travel to all the locations in my book, so I read everything I could and watched videos,” he said.
The challenges to writing the book were many. As the plot evolved Sullivan needed to do more and more research. By the time he was done with the book — after 20 rewrites — he thought he never wanted to have anything to do with the characters again.
Now though, he rather misses them and thinks there might be a sequel in store in the future.
In the meanwhile, his next book is completely different. But thrillers have always been part of his reading repertoire. A favorite was the late Vince Flynn, who was discovered and published by Emily Bestler. She was the one who bought Sullivan’s book for her imprint with Atria Books.
“That was very cool,” Sullivan said, “following after your hero.”