BOOKS: Alaska's northern interior holds unexpected secrets

She’s not the only American to be removed from the Alaskan wilderness by the Russians. But she is the only one whose father is relentless in his search and has come to the realization that his daughter has been taken by an old adversary, and he has to look much further than the Northwoods.

Sullivan said when he began writing, his concept was of a woman lost in the woods.

“And that eventually evolved into a woman who wasn’t lost in the woods but was taken captive by the Russians,” he said. “That was a long way from the original idea.”

It was also the start of a five-year project to write "Sleeping Bear," which is Sullivan’s first novel.

Writing wasn’t Sullivan’s first career goal, despite the fact that his father is Mark Sullivan, the bestselling author who collaborates with James Patterson on their popular Private series and has also written "Beneath a Scarlet Sky" and "The Last Green Valley."

“I wanted to be a professional skier,” Sullivan said. “But I had a really bad skiing accident in New Zealand; I really mangled my foot. I can still ski but not at a professional level.”