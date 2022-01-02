BOOKS: An enlightening look at power, and its abuse

Does the current state of the world seem overwhelming? Do our leaders often seem to be all about themselves and not about us? Is it easier to turn on a sitcom rerun than to sit through the news because we feel so helpless to change what’s going on?

If you answered yes to those questions, you’re not alone. Brian Klaas, a columnist for the Washington Post, assistant professor of global politics at University College London and author of the new book "Corruptible: Who Gets Power and How It Changes Us” (Scribner 2021; $28), has taken on the task of interviewing more than 500 world leaders, from the best to the worst, to answer questions like the following: Does power corrupt or is it that corrupt people are drawn to power? What personality types are drawn to power? Why are so many dictators sociopaths and narcissists? And why do even good people, once in a position of power, become authoritarian?

Here is a brutal fact that will make you reach for remote and flip to an episode of “Green Acres,” where the biggest problem of the day is whether Arnold the Talking Pig can take that trip to Hawaii he won: Democracies are dying with more and more countries sliding towards authoritarian rule says Klaas who writes that there are no countervailing forces.