BOOKS: An impassioned argument to make our food system better

Mark Bittman never does anything in a small way. His cookbooks typically run some 600 pages and have titles like "The Best Recipes in the World," and his 10-book “How to Cook” series includes "How to Cook Everything Fast," "How to Bake Everything" and "How to Cook Everything Vegetarian." They’re so packed full of recipes that just five of Bittman’s books take up a whole shelf in my bookcase.

But Bittman’s latest book, “Animal, Vegetable, Junk: A History of Food, from Sustainable to Suicidal” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 2021; $16.80 Amazon price) isn’t a door-stopper tome. It doesn’t even have recipes. But what it lacks in size — though it is over 300 pages — it more than makes up for as a call to arms about what’s wrong with our food system and how dangerous it is to both our health and our planet.

“Big Ag has a huge role in greenhouse gas emissions, even rivaling those of the oil and gas companies,” said Bittman, talking about the impact of emissions on global warming. “The top five meat and dairy companies combine to produce more emissions than ExxonMobil, and the top 20 have a combined carbon footprint the size of Germany. Tyson Foods, the second-largest meat company in the world, produces twice as much greenhouse gas as all of Ireland.”