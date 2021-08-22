BOOKS: An interview with the author of 'The Family Plot'

Megan Collins is the author of "The Family Plot." She has taught creative writing for many years at both the high school and college level, and is the managing editor of 3Elements Literary Review. She lives in Connecticut.
Can you give our readers an overview of your book?
Collins: "The Family Plot" is about the Lighthouses, a true-crime obsessed family who gathers to bury their patriarch only to find the remains of their long-missing brother already in the grave. Upon this gruesome and tragic discovery, the novel’s protagonist, Dahlia, is understandably devastated.
But the rest of her family reacts in strange and unsettling ways, prompting Dahlia to spend less time with her siblings and more time investigating what happened to her brother.
Is his murder the work of a serial killer who terrorized their small, rocky island for decades — or is it someone they know much more intimately than that? The novel is a psychological thriller filled with dark secrets, twists and turns and a deeply dysfunctional family.
The Lighthouses are quite a family — how did your idea for the plot come about? Is it based on any actual circumstances?
Collins: The idea for this novel came from the title itself, which my husband actually suggested for something else I was working on at the time. And while it wasn’t a good fit for that project, I couldn’t get the title out of my head. I loved the potential double meaning of “plot,” as well as the associations of graves, cemeteries, dead bodies — all great fodder for thriller writers.
After a couple days, a simpler version of the premise popped into my head: a family would gather to bury one member only to discover the remains of another. From there, I spent some time thinking about what kind of family would be particularly interesting to watch in this situation, and I realized it would be one who has always obsessed over true crime — and now finds themselves at the center of a true crime themselves.
Each of the characters seems so defined—the artist who creates the death dioramas, the mother immersed in murderers and their victims—what were their origins? Are any of them based upon real people? Do you have a favorite character?
Collins: I wanted each character to reflect, in some way, the effects of saturating yourself in true crime. True crime is everywhere right now, and while those docuseries can be fun to binge-watch, it does alter a person, I think, to consume so many real-life stories of the terrible things humans do to one another.
In writing this book, I wanted to explore both the positives and negatives of an obsession with true crime. How does it help us? How does it hurt us? And I think, on a subconscious level, I was writing each character to be a different answer to those questions. No one has come out of the Lighthouses’ lifestyle unaffected, so I wanted to play with the many direction their lives could take after decades spent immersed in true crime.
None of the characters are based upon real people, but Tate’s crime scene dioramas were definitely inspired by the late Frances Glessner Lee’s “Nutshell Studies of Unexplained Deaths,” which I highly recommend looking at if you’re not familiar with them.
As for my favorite character, I always have the most fun writing the character who says the darkest, zaniest things, and in this book, that was Charlie, the eldest Lighthouse sibling.
What made you decide to set the story on an island?
Collins: The Lighthouses have always been an isolated family. Their mother kept them pretty contained in their mansion, not only because there was a serial killer on the loose, but also because the rest of the islanders spread rumors and gossiped about them.
I wanted a setting, then, that would contain them even more, a place they could only escape by boat, a place with the constant hum of the ocean that would remind them they couldn’t easily leave.