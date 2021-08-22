BOOKS: An interview with the author of 'The Family Plot'

After a couple days, a simpler version of the premise popped into my head: a family would gather to bury one member only to discover the remains of another. From there, I spent some time thinking about what kind of family would be particularly interesting to watch in this situation, and I realized it would be one who has always obsessed over true crime — and now finds themselves at the center of a true crime themselves.

Each of the characters seems so defined—the artist who creates the death dioramas, the mother immersed in murderers and their victims—what were their origins? Are any of them based upon real people? Do you have a favorite character?

Collins: I wanted each character to reflect, in some way, the effects of saturating yourself in true crime. True crime is everywhere right now, and while those docuseries can be fun to binge-watch, it does alter a person, I think, to consume so many real-life stories of the terrible things humans do to one another.