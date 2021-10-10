BOOKS: Anthohy Horowitz hits the bullseye with new mystery

“But why would you want to kill me or why would I want to kill you?” he mused, noting that takes him to the next step in his writing process — motive. “The secret for me is the motive. It needs to be original, beautiful, striking, and something out of the usual.”

“Maybe you think I’m going to write a critical review of your book,” I responded, foolishly offering a reason for the crime.

Murder is definitely Horowitz’s business and obsession, but when he was 10 and living at a boarding school, it was a way to survive.

“Are those English boarding schools really as bad as everyone says?” I asked.

“They were back then, now there are stricter laws,” he said. “At the time it was a horrendously damaging place.”

To escape the harshness, Horowitz delved deeply into reading and began to spin yarns to keep his school mates entertained — many of which were about heroic kids escaping from the school. From there, he said, it wasn’t a big jump to write his tales down.

"A Line to Kill" takes place during a literary festival on Alderney, one of the Channel Islands off the coast of England. You probably won’t be surprised to learn that Horowitz discovered the island when he attended a literary gathering there.